Each year, the NFL places four players with teams through the International Player Pathway Program and the NFC East is home to those teams this season.

As previously noted, the Cowboys were awarded offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón García and defensive lineman David Bada was placed with Washington. The NFL also announced that the Eagles have acquired Matt Leo and the Giants were awarded Sandro Platzgummer.

Leo is a former rugby player from Australia who came to the U.S. to play college football for Arizona Western College. He transferred to Iowa State two years ago and posted 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack as a defensive end for the Cyclones last year.

Platzgummer is a running back who played for the Austrian national team and in the Austrian Football League.

Eagles, Giants add players through International Player Pathway Program originally appeared on Pro Football Talk