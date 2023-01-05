Eagles-Giants: 15 key players to watch on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles (13-3) and Giants (9-6-1) have both clinched a playoff spot, but it’ll Philadelphia in a must-win scenario entering Sunday afternoon.

A win (or a tie) against the New York Giants clinches the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, home-field advantage, and the lone bye in the NFC during Wild Card Weekend.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll is keeping his personnel strategy close to the vest and we’re unlikely to know if his starters will play until the inactives list is released.

With preparation continuing, here are 15 key players to watch on Sunday.

QB Jalen Hurts

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Hurts is one of four quarterbacks ever with 3,000+ pass yards (3,472), 20+ TD passes (22) & 10+ rush TDs (13) in a single season & has the 2nd-most rush TDs by a quarterback in a single season all-time.

After missing two weeks with a shoulder injury, Hurts looks on pace to return for a clinching scenario in Week 18.

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones has amassed career highs in pass yards (3,205), completion percentage (67.2), rush yards (708) & rush TDs (7) in 2022.

If he’s held out on Sunday, it’ll be the veteran Tyrod Taylor under center for the Giants.

Taylor went 22-20 as a starter for the Bills in 2015-2017, throwing for 51 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions, and earning a 92.5 passer rating.

He also averaged 201 yards passing a game during this stretch.

Giants WR Richie James

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

James led the Giants with 7 receptions for 76 yards & had a career-high 4th receiving touchdown of the season last week. James now has career highs in catches (57) & receiving yards (569) in 2022.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith has 88 catches for 1,129 yards and 7 touchdowns on the season and sits one catch away from breaking the Eagles’ single-season mark for a wide receiver.

Giants RB Matt Breida

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley ranks 6th in NFL with 1,650 scrimmage yards (career-high 1,312 rush, 338 rec.) in 2022. If he’s held out on Sunday, Breida could be the guy to watch against the Eagles’ defense.

Breida has 50 carries this season for 192 yards and one touchdown, with 13 receptions in the passing game.

Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Gainwell could be the player to watch in the running game with Miles Sanders nursing a knee injury and losing snaps in Week 17.

Giants WR Marcus Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

A former Eagles undrafted free agent signee, Johnson has six catches for 63 yards in 12 appearances this season with five starts.

With New York set to sit starters, Johnson could play a key role on Sunday.

Eagles RT Jack Driscoll

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Driscoll struggled at times during the loss to the Saints and he’ll be needed against a talented Giants defensive front.

With Brett Toth having his 21-day practice window opened, he could be an option at right tackle as well.

Giants DT Henry Mondeaux

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Mondeaux, 6-5 and 280 pounds, entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints, out of the University of Oregon. He made his pro debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, when he played in 11 games and had four tackles. Last season, he played in 15 games with two starts and had 2.0 sacks among his 16 tackles (six solo).

This season, he has 14 tackles in 10 games with four starts.

Eagles DE Brandon Graham

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Graham has his first 10+ sack season and he’ll see an increase in snaps with Josh Sweat out.

Giants CB Nick McCloud

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

McCloud has appeared in 13 games this season, with seven starts and 26 tackles at the cornerback position behind Adoree’ Jackson.

Eagles DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Gardner-Johnson is working to return to the lineup for the first time since suffering a lacerated kidney in the Week 12 win over the Packers.

He’s still a co-leader in interceptions with 6 and he’s an integral part of Philadelphia’s top-10 defense.

Giants LB Jaylon Smith

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Smith has re-ignited his career with the Giants and will look for his fifth straight game with 9+ tackles in a game.

Eagles LB Kyzir White

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

White has seen a dip in his play over the past few weeks, and he’ll need to shore up his pass coverage ahead of the postseason.

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence has notched career highs in sacks (7.5), TFL (7), FFs (2) & PD (3) in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire