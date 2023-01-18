Eagles-Giants: 15 impact players to watch on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field

It is hard to beat a team three times during an NFL season, but that’s exactly what the Eagles will be facing against the Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.

The lowest-seeded team remaining (6), the Giants will travel to Lincoln Financial Field next Saturday for a matchup against the No. 1 overall seed, Philadelphia, in a game that’ll see the winner advance to the NFC Championship game.

The Vikings’ season ended in a 31-24 loss to the Giants after Daniel Jones threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, completing 24 of 35 passes.

With preparation underway for both teams, we’re looking at 15 impact players to watch.

1. Giants DT Dexter Lawrence

Lawrence recorded a team-high 8 pressures in the Giants’ first playoff win since 2011, including 5 aligned as a zero-technique.

The monster defensive tackle has generated 29 pressures aligned as a 0-tech this season, 21 more than any other player, and his matchup with Jason Kelce will be something to watch.

Dexter Lawrence recorded a team-high 8 pressures in the Giants' first playoff win since 2011, including 5 aligned as a zero-technique. Lawrence has generated 29 pressures aligned as a 0-tech this season, 21 more than any other player.#NYGvsMIN | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/p5tpuWS1uV — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 16, 2023

2. QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts returned to the lineup and provided stability at quarterback, going 20-35 passing for 229 yards and one interception in the Week 18 win.

He’ll be the player to watch on Saturday night against a much improved Giants defensive front,

3. QB Daniel Jones

In the upset win over the Vikings on Sunday, the Giants were 7 of 13 third downs and averaged 6.3 yards per offensive play.

Jones was 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns, but it’s his legs that will give Jonathan Gannon some concern.

Jones led the Giants in rushing and finished with a combined yardage total of 379.

If Jones is able to outplay Jalen Hurts, The G-Men could be one game away from the NFC Championship.

4. Adoree' Jackson

With Adoree’ Jackson returning to the lineup, the Giants held Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson to seven catches for 47 yards and no touchdowns after catching six passes for 43 yards in the first two quarters.

Some of that excitement from Sunday stems from Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney returning to the lineup after missing time with injuries.

5. RB Miles Sanders

The NFL’s fifth-leading rusher in 2022, Sanders will look to be the most talented former Penn State running back on the field Saturday night.

6. RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley totaled 14 touches for over 100 yards in the win over the Vikings, and he looks to be back among the NFL greats at running back.

7. WR A.J.

Brown will make his playoff debut in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The 2nd-team All-Pro had four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown against the Giants in Week 14 before catching another four passes for 95 yards in the regular-season finale.

8. TE Dallas Goedert

One of the best at his position in the NFL, Goedert’s return gives Jalen Hurts an elite pass catcher that can open up the middle of the field.

9.WR Isaiah Hodgins

Hodgins had the best game of his career on Super Wild Card Weekend. The second-year receiver reeled in eight passes for the second time in his last three games while gaining career-best 105 yards. He also scored a touchdown for the third consecutive game and for the fifth time in the last six outings.

10. DE Josh Sweat

Sweat had a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 and is Philadelphia’s most athletic player coming off the edge.

11. LT Andrew Thomas

In the upset win over Minnesota, the Giants surrendered three sacks and four total quarterback hits of Daniel Jones. Second-Team All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas continues to be the anchor of the offensive line as he allowed just one total pressure on 46 pass block snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

His matchup against Josh Sweat will be something to watch.

12. SAM LB Haason Reddick

Philadelphia put together a historic season getting after the quarterback, racking up a total of 70 sacks across 17 games.

Haason Reddick was responsible for 16 of those sacks and we’ll be critical to the Eagles getting Daniel Jones off his spot.

13. CB Darius Slay

One of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, Slay will have to account for Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay in order to help the Birds advance.

14. DE Leonard Williams

The Giants’ most skilled pass rusher, Williams missed both games against the Eagles this season but had seven pressures in the win over the Vikings.

15. FS C.J. Gardner-Johnson

A likely All-Pro if not for the five missed games, Gardner-Johnson gives the Eagles secondary juice and he’ll be a player to watch.

Most Important Player -- Lane Johnson

An All-Pro right tackle, Lane Johnson is the Eagles’ most important player and he’ll play despite needing surgery for an abdominal injury.

