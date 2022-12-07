Eagles-Giants: 10 stats to know for Week 14

The Eagles (11-) and Giants (7-4-1) are set for an NFC East matchup, with the host from New York badly needing a win to stay in the sixth spot currently in the NFC playoff race.

Philadelphia will look to inch closer toward a division title while maintaining its hold on the top seed and home-field advantage.

Jalen Hurts will return to the scene of one of his worst performances, as the quarterback was 14-31 passing for 129 yards and three interceptions.

With preparation starting for both teams, here are 10 Eagles stats to know for Week 14.

1. Eagles pass rush much improved over 2021

The @Eagles defense, which ranks 2nd in the @NFL with 42 sacks this season (tied for the team's most through 12 games since 1991), has produced 3+ sacks in 6 consecutive games for the first time since 1995 (Weeks 11-16). #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/c5iQybp7vi — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 5, 2022

2. Britain Covey showing why Eagles signed him



Britain Covey's 105 PR yards are the second most by any NFL player this season.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/F92wXwbxWv — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) December 5, 2022

3. Keys to success

The Eagles lead the NFL with 7 opening drive TDs This one to @DeVontaSmith_6 was a thing of beauty!#FlyEaglesFly attacking Cover 4 with the deep post over the top. Great job occupying the safeties to create the 1-on-1 outside pic.twitter.com/vxHPOn2cMP — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) December 5, 2022

4. Jalen Hurts MVP?

Since Week 8, Jalen Hurts leads the @NFL in total TDs (17), passing TDs (14) and passer rating (118.8). In that span, Hurts has completed 69.4% of his passes, including a league-leading 9 TDs of 20+ yards, with only 1 INT over 173 attempts (0.6%).#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/j12PH7eN8O — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 5, 2022

5. Nick Sirianni in rare air



Sirianni is the sixth coach since the 1970 merger to start 11-1 or better in his first or second career year as a head coach, joining Sean McVay (2018 Rams), Jim Caldwell (2009 Colts), Steve Mariucci (1997 49ers), George Seifert (1990 49ers) and Red Miller (1977 Broncos).

6. Robbing season



Philadelphia is taking the football away from opponents.

Philadelphia leads the NFL with 23 takeaways, including a league-best 15 INTs. The Eagles have also limited opponents to a 73.6 passer rating (1st in NFL) and 60.3% completion percentage (3rd in NFL).

7. Jalen Hurts best in history

Jalen Hurts is the only quarterback in NFL history with 7,000+ passing yards (7,003) and 1,500+ rushing yards (1,665) through 31 career starts.

8. Three MVP Candidates lead NFL

Hurts ranks 4th in the NFL in total yards (3,549), behind the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (4,091), Bills’ Josh Allen (3,987), and Bengals’ Joe Burrow (3,670). He also has the 4th-most total TDs (career-high 29) in the league, trailing only Mahomes (32), Allen (30), and Burrow (30) in that category

9. Miles Sanders proving he's elite



Sanders owns the 6th-most rushing yards (924) in the NFL this year, behind Raiders Josh Jacobs (1,303), Browns Nick Chubb (1,119), Titans Derrick Henry (1,078), Giants Saquon Barkley (1,055) and Vikings star Dalvin Cook (927). He also ranks T-5th in rushing TDs (9), trailing only Jamaal Williams (14), Chubb (12), Henry (10), and Jacobs (10). Sanders is the first Eagles running back with 900+ rushing yards and 9+ TDs through 12 games since LeSean McCoy in 2013.

10. A.J. Brown-DeVonta Smith dynamic duo

Brown is averaging the 2nd-most yards per reception (15.6) among NFL players with 40+ catches this year, behind Jaylen Waddle (17.1).

Brown also ranks 4th in receiving TDs (9), trailing only Travis Kelce (12), Davante Adams (12), and Stefon Diggs (10), and 7th in receiving yards (950). Brown is the first Eagle to post 950+ receiving yards and 9+ TDs in the first 12 games of a season since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.

DeVonta Smith is tied for the most receptions (61) on the team this season, gaining 711 receiving yards. Smith ranks 2nd among first- or second-year WRs in receptions, behind Amon-Ra St. Brown (76).

