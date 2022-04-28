Here’s who the Eagles are getting in Mel Kiper, Todd McShay’s final mock drafts of 2022

With the draft now just a few hours away, Mel Kiper and Todd McShay both released their final mocks and projections for ESPN, and in a shocking twist, they had matching results.

Both analysts were cognitive of Philadelphia coveting a star SEC wide receiver, and with the Eagles need a cover guy opposite Darius Slay, they’re projecting an All Pac 12 cornerback for Jonathan Gannon.

Watch for Jordan Davis, and or another dynamic wide receiver at either pick in round one.

Todd McShay

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

McShay has the Eagles landing the top wide receiver on many teams’ boards and a talented cornerback to pair with Darius Slay.

Mel Kiper

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs a sweep in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

In something of a shock, both Kiper and McShay have matching mocks for Philadelphia.

