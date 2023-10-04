Are Eagles getting enough value out of Bradberry in the slot?

It might be the best option the Eagles have right now but it’s not be the best long-term option.

In their two games without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox, who is likely out for the rest of the season with a pec tear, the Eagles have mixed and matched but have mostly played veteran James Bradberry in the slot.

And he’s been fine.

But Bradberry was a second-team All-Pro outside cornerback in 2022 and they signed him to a three-year, $38 million contract this offseason.

The Eagles showed they’re not content with their cornerback depth by signing veteran Bradley Roby to the practice squad on Tuesday. Roby has a lot of experience playing in the slot and once he’s caught up, he might represent a better option inside than Bradberry, who has played most of his career as a boundary corner.

On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Sean Desai was asked if the Eagles are getting enough value out of Bradberry in the slot.

“That's a great question,” Desai said. “This is really the first game he kind of had a chunk amount of reps at the slot. I think it's a little bit early to decide that.

“He did what we asked him to do as a defense, what we needed kind of from them as a defense. Every week we look at our matchups and try to put our guys in the best position, whether that means in the coming weeks he becomes more of a corner, then that's what we'll do. But as we're getting into this process trying to go against the Rams, we'll figure out what's best for him and really us.”

In Week 2, when Maddox suffered that pec injury, the Eagles used backup nickel cornerback Mario Goodrich as a 1-for-1 replacement. Goodrich played 39 snaps in the win over the Vikings but clearly didn’t impress the Eagles very much because he’s played exactly zero defensive snaps since.

In Week 3, the Eagles used a combination of Bradberry and rookie safety Sydney Brown at the nickel. But Brown suffered an injury and missed the game against the Commanders.

On Sunday, without Brown, it was all Bradberry in the slot. On those snaps, Bradberry slides inside and is replaced on the outside by second-year cornerback Josh Jobe, who was targeted quite a bit by Sam Howell.

Here’s Bradberry’s usage at the nickel, per PFF, in the last two games:

Week 3: 24 snaps (52.2%)

Week 4: 61 snaps (78.2%)

“I thought James did a good job. I really did,” Desai said. “I thought he did a good job in the slot, and it's a different game in there, and I've told you guys that before. Things happen on both sides of you. You have all the motion adjustments. You've got all your tools and you're the primary communicator at the point of attack and you're working with corners, safeties, linebackers. You're kind of in the middle of everything.

“He did a really good job, and it really shows kind of his veteran prowess and his veteran ability to go into that role after such a long career at corner and do that. We're going to continue to have plans for him to get into multiple spots for us and he's just been such a tremendous asset for us as a veteran and a leader in that room.”

While the Eagles added Roby to their practice squad this week, the plan is for him to come in and learn the defense, get in football shape and eventually join the Eagles on game days. We don’t know the timetable of all that yet. And it’s also important to note that a 31-year-old off the street might not be an easy solution to the problem.

When the Eagles began using Bradberry in the slot at times during training camp, it made sense that they could utilize him in there based on matchups. That could still be the plan down the line. In the interim, though, Bradberry is probably still going to have to play inside a good amount.

But the fact that Roby is here at all shows the Eagles aren’t going to be content with keeping things the way they are and that’s the right instinct. Even if Bradberry can play in the slot, it doesn’t mean that it’s what’s best for him or the team to do it all the time.

