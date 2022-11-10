Eagles getting career seasons from 5 key offensive players

Breaking down 5 key offensive Eagles having career seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Through nine weeks of the NFL season, the Eagles are second in the NFL in scoring, third in yards and clearly have one of the best offenses in the league.

There are a lot of reasons for that.

But one of the biggest is that they’re getting career seasons from about half of their offensive starters.

Here are five Eagles starters who are in the middle of their best NFL seasons in 2022:

QB Jalen Hurts (Age: 24)

Hurts is the most obvious one on this list. Because he went from being an average NFL quarterback in his first season as the starter to being a legitimate MVP candidate this season. Hurts has the third-shortest odds to be named the NFL MVP behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, according to PointsBet. Even if he doesn’t take MVP honors, Hurts is clearly the most improved player in the NFL and is going to have a major payday this offseason.

Through eight games, Hurts has led the Eagles to an 8-0 record while completing 68.2% of his passes for 2,042 yards, 12 touchdowns and 2 interceptions with 326 more rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns.

Take a look a the difference between Hurts’ 2021 season (in 15 starts) and his pace in 2022 (over 17 starts):

2021: 61.3%, 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns, 9 INTs; 784 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs

On pace in 2022: 68.2%, 4,339 yards, 26 touchdowns, 4 INTs; 693 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns

Even if Hurts can’t keep up the pace he’s shown in the Eagles’ first eight games, he’s clearly going to smash his 2021 season if he stays healthy. The Eagles won with Hurts last year but they’re winning in 2022 because of him.

RB Miles Sanders (Age: 25)

After missing nine games over the past two seasons with injuries, Sanders entered a contract season in 2022 and has been earning himself some money. So far, he’s been able to stay healthy and that’s obviously still the biggest question moving forward. But there’s no questioning the numbers he’s been putting up this season.

Through eight games, Sanders hasn’t missed one game and he already has 656 rushing yards with 6 touchdowns in 2022 after failing to get into the end zone once last season. His average is down to 5.0 yards per carry this season but he’s running very well and with a purpose.

Here’s a comparison of Sanders’ previous best season and his pace in 2022:

2020: 164 attempts, 867 yards (5.3), 6 touchdowns, 28 catches, 197 yards

On pace in 2022: 278 attempts, 1,394 yards (5.0), 13 touchdowns, 23 catches, 89 yards

While Sanders’ receiving numbers have really plummeted since his rookie season in 2019, when he had over 500 yards through the air, he’s always been a consistent runner. But he’s taken it to a new level in 2022. The Eagles desperately need him to keep it up.

TE Dallas Goedert (Age: 27)

After the Eagles traded away Zach Ertz last October, Goedert has been their No. 1 tight end and he’s played like it. This season, he’s one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Not only should he be a Pro Bowler this season but he’s putting together an All-Pro type of season. Goedert is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season against the Texans but has been a consistent threat for Hurts all year.

Through eight games, Goedert has 40 catches on 50 targets for 521 yards and 2 touchdowns. So not only has Goedert been one of the Eagles’ best players, but he’s also been one of their most efficient.

And his ability after the catch is extremely unique for tight ends. Goedert is seventh among all NFL players and first among tight ends this year with 348 yards after the catch. The next closest tight end is Travis Kelce with 270, which ranks 16th in the league.

Goedert began to show this next-level promise last season but he’s hit a new gear in 2022:

2021: 76 targets, 56 catches, 830 yards, 4 TDs

On pace in 2022: 106 targets, 85 catches, 1,107 yards, 4 TDs

WR A.J. Brown (Age: 25)

The Eagles traded away a first-round pick for Brown and then signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract extension. So it’s not like they’re surprised about his success. But he’s exceeded my expectations, which were already pretty high.

Brown was a Pro Bowler with the Titans in 2020, playing in 14 games. But he’s been even better in 2022. He averaged 76.8 yards per game in his only Pro Bowl season and is up to 89.8 in 2022 and is on pace to have more touchdowns. There’s no guarantee he stays on his current pace but if he does, he’ll smash his previous career highs:

2020: 106 targets, 70 catches, 1,075 yards, 11 TDs

On pace in 2022: 147 targets, 91 catches, 1,526 yards, 13 TDs

Brown is playing as well as we’ve seen an Eagles receiver play since Terrell Owens over 15 years ago. And his presence has gone a long way in helping the entire offense, especially Hurts, improve in 2022. He’s the only new player in the starting lineup and it’s hard to overstate his importance to this offense.

LG Landon Dickerson (Age: 24)

Entering his rookie season, Dickerson was coming off an ACL tear that had him falling into the second round before the Eagles scooped him up with the 37th overall pick. But because of that injury, Dickerson missed his rookie training camp and then didn’t get off to a great start when he was thrust into action. Eventually, Dickerson played better and better and by the end of his first NFL season, was playing really well as a left guard.

Dickerson picked up where he left off and in 2022 is already playing at a near-Pro Bowl level. While Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson are still playing great, it’s hard to say they’re playing better this year than ever before. But I feel pretty confident saying this about Dickerson in Year 2.

This one is admittedly harder to quantify without statistics but Dickerson has been so steady this season even while battling through some lingering injuries. ProFootballFocus has him ranked as the No. 17 guard in the NFL, just behind perennial Pro Bowler Zack Martin in Dallas.

Through eight games, Dickerson has been extremely steady in the run game and has been nearly impenetrable in pass protection. He’s given up just 6 total pressures and 0 sacks through eight games. According to PFF data, Dickerson gave up a pressure every 16.2 pass blocking snaps in 2021, compared to one every 44.7 in 2022.

We’re watching the beginning of what could be a long and impressive career for an interior offensive lineman in Philly.

