Eagles' Gardner Minshew selling van he trained in all offseason

Gardner Minshew selling van he trained in all offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For a backup quarterback with less than 1,000 career pass attempts, Gardner Minshew has a cult following worthy of a superstar.

And his latest social media missive is only going to keep those followers flocking.

Minshew, the Eagles' mercurial QB2, shared a four-minute Instagram sizzle reel Monday highlighting his offseason work... and his van. A van that, according to Minshew, he's been living out of since February 20 down in Florida while training.

MORE: Everything to know as Eagles begin 2022 training camp

Minshew said he went on a three-week road trip at the end of the season, and has since been parked in Florida grinding and picking up "hippie tendencies" while living out a high school dream of his.

But with training camp upon him, Minshew has brought the van up to Philadelphia and is looking to unload the vehicle - a former inmate transport bus - to the right buyer.

Here's Minshew's sales pitch:

"I am selling my baby in Philly. This former inmate transport bus has been completely rehabilitated and would be perfect as a tailgater(for Birds games), semi or permanent residence, and obviously and most tastefully as a love shack baby. This grisled vet has seen 146k miles. When I took her to get serviced most recently, the mechanic said in his professional opinion, and I quote, 'This thing is awesome man!' Equipped with energy efficient A/C unit, cooktop, and fridge. She’s listing for 25k, but more than anything, I just want to see her in a nice and loving home. Serious inquiries only to the DMs."

Honestly? Sounds kind of awesome. I'm envious of Minshew living that way for a few months, just absolutely letting loose in the offseason and having what seems like a very Zen experience.

Between the zany mustache-and-hair combos, the bomber jacket before a start last season, and his constant American flag outfits, Minshew is a true pro when it comes to building and reinforcing a personal brand. The guy has 41 career touchdowns, but he's known in and out of football circles as a singular personality.

Here's hoping he doesn't have to play this year as he serves behind Jalen Hurts, but if Minshew is called upon we know the entertainment value won't be lacking.