Eagles’ game-day roster for Christmas Day matchup vs. Giants

The New York Giants (5-9) are in Philadelphia on a Monday afternoon for an intriguing Christmas Day matchup against the Eagles (10-4) to help close out the Week 16 slate of games.

Avonte Maddox (pectoral) will wait another week before he returns from Injured Reserve despite being a full participant this week.

Philadelphia will also be without linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee), Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson (thumb), and Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay (knee).

The Eagles will regain starting right guard Cam Jurgens, who missed the Monday night game in Seattle with a pectoral injury.

Swift will enter Monday’s matchup 104 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

The All-Pro quarterback is looking to rebound from a disastrous performance in the Monday night loss to the Seahawks.

#2 CB Darius Slay

Slay will miss his second game after undergoing knee surgery.

#3 Nolan Smith, LB

#4 Jake Elliott, K

#6 WR Devonta Smith

Smith will play after missing the week of practice with a knee injury.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Reddick has 11 sacks on the season, giving him four straight years of double-digits sacks.

#8 Marcus Mariota, QB

#10 Punter Braden Mann

Brown has been a vocal leader during this three game losing streak, and he’ll look to add to his team leading 95 catches, for 1,314 yards.

#13 WR Olamide Zaccheaus

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

#16 WR Quez Watkins

#18 WR Britain Covey

The former Utah wide receiver has an excellent shot at making the Pro Bowl as a punt returner.

#19 QB Tanner McKee

#21 DB Sydney Brown

The rookie safety offers a physicality that’s been lacking in the Eagles secondary.

#22 CB Kelee Ringo

The rookie from Georgia will start in place on an injured Darius Slay.

#23 RB Rashaad Penny

Penny will likely be inactive again what has been a wasted season.

#24 CB James Bradberry

Bradberry has struggled during his past two outings and the Giants will likely test the veteran cornerback early and often.

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#31 DB Kevin Byard

#32 DB Reed Blankenship

The second-year undrafted safety is on the verge of being named to his first Pro Bowl.

#33 CB Bradley Roby

#35 RB Boston Scott

Scott is known as the ‘Giants Killer’, and he’ll likely see an increased role against the team he’s score the most career touchdowns against.

#39 CB Eli Ricks

#41 LB Nicholas Morrow

Morrow is questionable for the matchup against the Giants with an abdominal injury.

#45 LS Rick Lovato

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#51 OL Cam Jurgens

Jurgens (pectoral) was a full participant in practice this week.

The starting right guard missed Philadelphia’s Week 15 loss to Seattle, but has started all eight games he’s played in this season.

#52 LB Zach Cunningham

Cunningham will not play on Monday after missing last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

He has now missed three of the Eagles’ last four games due to injury.

#53 LB Shaquille Leonard

Leonard is expected to start with Zach Cunningham out and Nicholas Morrow questionable.

#55 DE Brandon Graham

#56 OL Tyler Steen

#57 LB Ben VanSumeren

The undrafted rookie out of Michigan State could make his first NFL start with Zach Cunningham out and Nicholas Morrow a gametime decision.

#62 OL Jason Kelce

Kelce could be playing against the Giants for the final time at Lincoln Financial Field.

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

#65 OL Lane Johnson

Johnson will have a critical matchup against Giants talented pass rusher, Kayvon Thibodeau.

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

The talented left tackle had a busy week, sneaking down to the White House to sing a Christmas song to the First Lady, Jill Biden.

Jordan Mailata was brought to the White House by President Biden to surprise the First Lady with a performance of "This Christmas" from "A Philly Special: Christmas Special" 🦅@JayGlazer also had a great question for Santa 🎅 pic.twitter.com/y5ei1mCJtD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2023

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

The Pro Bowl left guard will miss this contest after having thumb surgery.

