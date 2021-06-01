Eagles gain cap space this week, could get more by moving Zach Ertz

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles start June with just under $4 million in cap space to put toward signing their draft picks, but they’ll have more of it at their disposal on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery were designated as post-June 1 cuts when the team released them earlier this year. Once Tuesday is over, those moves will be processed on the salary cap front and the team will realize about $4 million in cap space as a result.

The change in months offers another avenue to increased cap space. Trading or cutting tight end Zach Ertz would save the team $8.5 million with $4.2 million in dead money as opposed to just under $5 million in savings against just under $7.8 million in dead money.

Ertz has not been in attendance at the team’s offseason program and trade chatter has been frequent this offseason, although General Manager Howie Roseman said in early May that he’ll do what’s best for the team and that Ertz is “a good player, a good person and he’s under contract.”

Eagles gain cap space this week, could get more by moving Zach Ertz originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Car crashes into Bucks Co. rehabilitation center

    Emergency crews have responded to the scene of a crash outside a rehabilitation center in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

  • UP TO DATE: What to know about the Julio Jones trade saga

    Julio Jones is one of the biggest names in all of the NFL, and as he is about to enter season No. 11, his name is plastered everywhere in...

  • NATO restricts HQ access for Belarus officials

    The NATO military alliance is restricting access to its headquarters for a group of Belarus officials in the wake of Minsk’s decision to divert a Ryanair passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist earlier this month. “We have decided to restrict the access of Belarusian personnel to the NATO headquarters based on our assessment of security measures at the headquarters,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Monday.

  • ESPN projects Mac Jones rookie season stats

    Former Alabama QB Mac Jones is slated to be QB2 to start the season for the New England Patriots, but that could change. His projected st...

  • Thai COVID-19 vaccine rollout will go ahead on time - minister

    Thailand's health minister on Tuesday sought to reassure the public that a mass-immunisation programme would start as planned next week, amid anxiety over vaccine supplies and no relent in its deadliest COVID-19 outbreak yet. Thailand is struggling to contain its current, most severe outbreak and authorities have been scrambling to secure vaccines from more manufacturers, accompanied by mixed messages about how the mass vaccinations will be carried out. "On June 7 there will be vaccine for everyone, those that already have appointments for the vaccine will get it as scheduled," Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

  • Stanley Cup Playoffs Predictions - Round 2

    The NBC Sports EDGE Staff gives their Round 2 predictions for the East, Central and West Divisions. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Here’s what Sean McVay hopes to get out of OTAs before training camp

    The Rams are just trying to lay the foundation at OTAs before training camp in July.

  • East champs no more, the Heat start to look to what's next

    MIAMI (AP) Not even an hour into the offseason, Jimmy Butler was already looking ahead. There was no run to the NBA Finals this year for the Miami Heat, not even a single playoff victory for the team that rolled through the Eastern Conference in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World last summer. ''We can be better,'' Butler said.

  • Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana has hot hands at IIHF World Championship

    Multiple Detroit Red Wings players are at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Latvia.

  • 3 shot in Montgomery County

    Police are investigating a triple shooting in Norristown, Montgomery County.

  • Pizza Hut brings back 90s pie 'The Edge,' in bid for customer nostalgia

    Pizza Hut re-introduces The Edge as part of its new campaign to bring back "nostalgic feels to customers."

  • Packers over/under in 2021: 25 sacks for Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary

    Will the Packers' top trio of edge rushers get more than 25 sacks in 2021?

  • Building bridge with community after disappearance of NJ girl

    After the disappearance of Dulce Maria Alavez, Bridgeton's Police Athletic League launched an indoor soccer league to foster trust between the Spanish-speaking community, children and police.

  • Steelers check in with one of the biggest offenses in the NFL

    The Steelers offense is big. Really big.

  • NBA playoffs: Fan at Sixers-Wizards game runs on court during play

    The run on bizarre and dangerous behavior from NBA fans continued Monday night in the nation's capital. By Adam Hermann

  • Michelle Wie West calls winning the U.S. Women’s Open life-changing. In this next chapter, will she be a game-changer?

    New mom Michelle Wie West continues to compete, like at the U.S. Women's Open, but now she's moving the needle in different ways.

  • Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet rejected attempts to airbrush sex scene

    Director said he would remove a ‘bulgy bit of belly’ from scene in hit HBO drama

  • Then and now: Pandemic clears the air

    Air pollution is highly damaging to the environment, but Covid lockdowns show we can clear the air.

  • Investors Might Get More for their Money on Coinbase

    Coinbase (COIN) is the leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, boasting of 50 million current members and numerous cutting-edge cryptocurrency products, with many more powerful new innovations on the way. The main value for COIN currently comes from its massive member network, through which it generates fees from cryptocurrency transactions. Additionally, it offers ancillary services, including a credit card and storage fees. In the future, management expects to generate most of its profits outside of its crypto brokerage business, by significantly growing several aspects of its business. Those include the company's institutional crypto cybersecurity business, crypto loan and deposit accounts, credit card offering, as well as its stakes in several different crypto-focused start-ups. Those start-ups each work on innovative new crypto products, which Coinbase expects to become massive growth engines in the future. (See Coinbase stock analysis on TipRanks) Given its diversified exposure across the cryptocurrency space, COIN is essentially a leveraged bet on the continued growth of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Therefore, it is an attractive option for crypto bulls who are looking for a way to generate cash flow and long-term growth in the sector. Something else to like about COIN is that the company is already highly profitable, despite its being a very young company in an immature industry. In fact, it directly listed its shares for public exchange only a few weeks ago. That being said, the company does face stiff competition from numerous rapidly-growing rival crypto exchange businesses such as Voyager (VYGVF) and Gemini, each of which claims its own unique competitive advantages against COIN. Ultimately, it is widely expected that such plentiful competition will cause profit margins on cryptocurrency exchange fees to compress to very low levels, similar to what is seen on other investment exchanges. As a result, COIN’s management is aggressively pushing to grow revenues and profits in its ancillary businesses, and fully expects to generate most of its revenue from other businesses within 5 years. Valuation Metrics Despite the heavy competition, COIN still has a good chance to emerge a winner in the crypto space. Thanks to its massive existing customer base and strong positioning in ancillary businesses, as well as its crypto technology that is bolstered by its small army of talented and seasoned tech employees, COIN is going strong. Furthermore, the valuation is reasonable, as the company is expected to generate $8.68 in normalized earnings per share in 2021. That puts the company’s price-to-forward normalized earnings ratio at a very compelling 27.9x for a company with such strong growth potential. Wall Street’s Take From Wall Street analysts, COIN earns an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, based on 10 Buy ratings and 4 Hold ratings in the past 3 months. Additionally, the average analyst price target of $388.86 puts the upside potential at a whopping 64.4%. Summary and Conclusions COIN has tremendous upside potential and is well-positioned to emerge a winner in the cryptocurrency space, assuming cryptocurrency can overcome its current regulatory and mainstream adoption risks. The business is likely to continue growing in line with, or even faster than, the broader cryptocurrency space, and analysts remain bullish on the shares overall. Given that the valuation remains reasonable, it could be an attractive way to invest in the continued growth of the up-and-coming cryptocurrency industry. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Samuel Smith had a long position in COIN. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Doc Rivers provides an update on Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers provides an update on young guard Matisse Thybulle.