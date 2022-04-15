Eagles free agent target Stephon Gilmore is signing a two-year, 23 million deal with Colts

Comp update: Colts are giving CB Stephon Gilmore a two-year, 23 million deal including $14 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/9Ot1oD0lxt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2022

Another potential Eagles free-agent target is signing elsewhere, as former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore is signing a two-year, $23 million deal with the Colts.

Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, remained unsigned as the 2022 NFL free agency period extended into its second month and the 31-year-old is coming off a Pro Bowl year with the Carolina Panthers, proving that he’s still one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

According to Josina Anderson, the Eagles and GM Howie Roseman made a strong push to land Gilmore.

Philadelphia is thin at cornerback after Steven Nelson signed with the Texans, but at the NFL owner’s meetings late last month, however, head coach Nick Sirianni had high praise for his stable of young cornerbacks on the Eagles roster.

If the Eagles don’t draft a cornerback in the first round, then Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Mac McCain, and, or Kary Vincent Jr. Could end up as a starter in 2022?

List

Eagles who could be impacted the most by the 2022 NFL draft

List

One WR for the Eagles in every round of 2022 NFL Draft

List

Breaking down what a potential contract extension could look like for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Related