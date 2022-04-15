Eagles free agent target Stephon Gilmore is signing a two-year, 23 million deal with Colts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephon Gilmore
    Stephon Gilmore
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Another potential Eagles free-agent target is signing elsewhere, as former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore is signing a two-year, $23 million deal with the Colts.

Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, remained unsigned as the 2022 NFL free agency period extended into its second month and the 31-year-old is coming off a Pro Bowl year with the Carolina Panthers, proving that he’s still one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

According to Josina Anderson, the Eagles and GM Howie Roseman made a strong push to land Gilmore.

Philadelphia is thin at cornerback after Steven Nelson signed with the Texans, but at the NFL owner’s meetings late last month, however, head coach Nick Sirianni had high praise for his stable of young cornerbacks on the Eagles roster.

If the Eagles don’t draft a cornerback in the first round, then Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Mac McCain, and, or Kary Vincent Jr. Could end up as a starter in 2022?

List

Eagles who could be impacted the most by the 2022 NFL draft

List

One WR for the Eagles in every round of 2022 NFL Draft

List

Breaking down what a potential contract extension could look like for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Related

ESPN's Todd McShay on what Ohio State WR Chris Olave could bring to the Eagles passing game

Eagles hosting Ohio State WR Chris Olave on a top-30 pre-draft visit

Texans sign former Eagles CB Steven Nelson to a 2-year, $10M deal

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is meeting with the Eagles on a top-30 predraft visit

Eagles to host Alabama WR Jameson Williams on a top-30 pre-draft visit

Recommended Stories