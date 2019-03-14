Eagles' free agent running back Jay Ajayi starts lining up visits originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Free agent running back Jay Ajayi, limited to just four games last year after suffering a Week 4 torn ACL against the Vikings, has a visit scheduled for next week with the Colts, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Colts head coach Frank Reich was the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2017, when the Eagles acquired Ajayi from the Dolphins midway through the season on their way to the Super Bowl championship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ajayi ran for 408 yards with a 5.8 average in seven games with the Eagles in 2017 and added another 184 yards and a 4.4 average in the postseason. This past year, he averaged 4.1 yards on just 45 carries before getting hurt.

The Colts appear to be in good shape at running back, with Marlon Mack, who gained 908 yards with nine TDs and a 4.7 average last year in his second season; Jordan Wilkins, who averaged 5.6 yards on 60 carries last year as a rookie, and Nyheim Hines, who had 314 yards rushing and 63 receptions last year, also as a rookie.

Ajayi is only 25 but has dealt with injuries throughout his career and has played just 42 of a possible 64 games in his four NFL seasons.

There is no denying Ajayi's talent - his 4.5 career rushing average is tied for eighth-highest in the NFL among active running backs with at least 500 carries. But lingering questions about his health and the long-term prognosis of his knees are a concern.

The Eagles have only Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams, Donnel Pumphrey and Boston Scott currently on the roster at running back.

Story continues

So far, there's been no indication that they're interested in retaining Ajayi, although it's possible they are waiting to see what his value is on the open market before making an offer.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles