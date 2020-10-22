Eagles have free agent LB Curtis Bolton in for a workout

The Eagles are always looking to add talented to an injury-plagued roster and on Thursday the Birds had free-agent linebacker, Curtis Bolton, in for a tryout per Aaron Wilson via the NFL’s Transaction Wire.

NFL visits and workouts pic.twitter.com/H5RvspPeeZ — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 22, 2020





An undrafted linebacker out of Oklahoma in 2019, Bolton spent time with the Green Bay Packers before being waived two weeks ago.

Bolton started one season at Oklahoma, recording 138 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and 2 passes deflected