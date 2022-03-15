Eagles free agency tracker: Rumors, signings, releases

The NFL’s 2022 version of free agency officially begins Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, and the Eagles like the other 32 teams around the league have already started making moves.

The legal tampering period kicked off at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 14, with several big-name signings and agreements taking place.

The Eagles are slated to have roughly $23.1 million in salary-cap space, according to Spotrac, which provided Howie Roseman with plenty of room to make moves and continue the retool.

We’re monitoring all of the big new signings, cuts, trades, restructures, and resignings for the Philadelphia and The Eagles Wire will be your source for free agent and NFL draft news all spring, and heading into the summer.

Eagles agree to deal with Haason Reddick

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

The Eagles finally landed a dynamic pass-rushing linebacker, agreeing to a 3-year, $45 million deal with his hometown team.

Eagles won't tender LB Alex Singleton

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Reddick heading to Philadelphia and Jonathan Gannon looking to reshape his defense, the Eagles won’t offer a restricted free agent tender to Alex Singleton, the Birds leading tackler the past two seasons.

Christian Kirk to the Jaguars

Jan 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs with the ball after a catch against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (24) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles reportedly made an offer on Kirk but weren’t going to shell out a four-year, $72 million deal for the former Cardinals receiver.

1

1