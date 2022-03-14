Eagles free agency: Looking at Howie Roseman’s moves since 2016

Looking back at all Roseman’s moves in free agency in recent years originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

We’re about to enter one of the busiest times of the year in the NFL.

The league’s negotiating window opens at noon on Monday and the league year officially begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The Eagles, like every team, are going to make some moves and bring in some new faces.

I really consider this new era of Eagles football from 2016-now because 2016 is when general manager Howie Roseman regained his power in the front office.

With that in mind, let’s look at every move the Eagles have made to bring in players since 2016 in the window from the start of free agency through the draft:

2016

Leodis McKelvin: (2 years/$6.2M) The Eagles hired Jim Schwartz and brought in McKelvin, who played for him previously in Buffalo. In his one season with the Eagles, McKelvin played in 13 games with 12 starts. He had two interceptions but wasn’t very good and the Eagles cut him after the season. He hasn’t played in the NFL since.

Rodney McLeod: (5 years/$35M) This ended up being a great signing for the Eagles. McLeod played four years for the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent and the Eagles saw something in him. McLeod ended up being a high-level starter at safety for the Eagles and helped deliver a Super Bowl to the city. He has spent six years in Philly and has taken over a real leadership role. He’s a free agent this offseason.

Ron Brooks: (3 years, $5.55M) Another corner with familiarity with Schwartz from his time in Buffalo, Brooks played in six games with five starts in 2016 before suffering a really nasty injury. He ruptured his right quadriceps tendon and never played in the NFL again.

Brandon Brooks: (5 years, $40M) Talk about an absolute home run. Brooks was a solid starter in Houston but he became a three-time Pro Bowl right guard with the Eagles and helped them win a championship. While injuries plagued the last few seasons of his career, he played guard at a higher level than almost anyone in franchise history. He just retired this offseason.

Chase Daniel: (3 years, $21M) The Eagles initially signed Daniel to be the backup QB behind Sam Bradford. But then they drafted Carson Wentz at No. 2 and when they shipped Bradford to Minnesota, the Eagles jumped Wentz up to No. 1 and Daniel remained the backup. Daniel saw action in just one game in his year with the Eagles, who cut him the next offseason. Daniel has started five games in his long NFL career and has made over $40 million.

Nigel Bradham: (2 years, $7M) The Eagles really did try to recreate that 2014 Buffalo Bills defense. Bradham ended up being a strong signing though. While his off-the-field activities grabbed headlines, Bradham ended up playing four years in Philly and started 58 games in those four years. The veteran linebacker was a big part of the Super Bowl team.

Chris Givens: (1 year, $840K) Without much at the WR position, the Eagles really tried to find some cheap speed but this didn’t work out. Givens had been in the league in 2012 but didn’t make the team and hasn’t played in the NFL since.

Rueben Randle: (1 year, $1.025M) There was actually some excitement when the Eagles brought in Randle from the Giants. After all, the former second-round receiver had three very productive seasons before he signed. In four years with the Giants, Randle had 188 catches for 2,644 yards and 20 touchdowns. But it didn’t take long to realize why the Giants were willing to give him up. He seemed pretty uninterested by the time he got to Philly. He didn’t make the team and hasn’t taken another snap in the NFL since.

Ryan Mueller: (1 year, $495K) The Eagles signed the former Kansas State edge rusher as a fullback. But then Doug Pederson realized he didn’t want to use a fullback in his offense and that was that.

Stefen Wisniewski: (1 year, $1.51M) Definitely an under-the-radar signing, the Eagles brought in Wiz after five seasons as a starter for the Raiders and Jaguars. He ended up playing in 46 games with 24 starts for the Eagles in three years and started at left guard in the Super Bowl. After leaving the Eagles, he picked up another Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs. Wiz retired last offseason.

Ryan Quigley: (1 year, $675K) The punter lasted with the Eagles for just over a month and didn’t even make it to training camp.

T.J. Graham: (1 year, $760K) Another speedy and cheap receiver the Eagles tried out in 2016. Graham had a couple decent years as a third-round pick but didn’t make the Eagles’ roster and hasn’t played since 2015.

2017

Alshon Jeffery: (1 year, $9.5M) Jeffery didn’t put up huge stats in 2017 but he was a huge part of the Super Bowl team. He played through injury and was their No. 1 receiver during that magical season. Things didn’t end very well here but this initially one-year deal was a hit.

Chance Warmack: (1 year, $1.51M) The Eagles hoped Jeff Stoutland would be the guy to turn around the career of the former first-round pick but it didn’t happen. Before the Eagles turned to Wisniewski after they benched Isaac Seumalo at left guard, they actually tried to start Warmack. That didn’t go well.

Torrey Smith: (3 years, $15M) Smith’s numbers (36/430/2) in 2017 weren’t great but he was a starter on the Super Bowl team. His one year in Philly has to be considered a success but they traded the receiver after the year to dump his salary.

Nick Foles: (2 years, $11M) The Eagles brought back an old friend to be Carson Wentz’s backup. I’d say that worked out fairly well.

Chris Long: (2 year, $4.5M) Fresh off a Super Bowl championship with the Patriots, Long repeated with the Eagles in 2017. He was a very solid rotational pass rusher and got the pressure on the huge pick-6 in the NFC Championship Game. He spent just two years in Philly but was a clear fan favorite.

Patrick Robinson: (1 year, $775,00) Speaking of that pick-6, the guy who made that play was Robinson, who was here just one season. After looking awful in training camp as an outsdide CB, he ended up being great in the slot and cashed in as a free agent in the next offseason.

Trade for Timmy Jernigan: The Eagles got Jernigan from Baltimore for a pick-swap in the third round. The veteran DT got a four-year extension during the season, which didn’t really pay off because of a still-mysterious injury. But the initial trade was a nice one.

Matt McGloin: (1 year, $800K) The former Penn State QB had a rough training camp and was released at final cuts.

2018

Trade for Michael Bennett: The Eagles got Bennett and a 7th-rounder from the Seahawks for a fifth- and WR Marcus Johnson. Bennett played just one season in Philly and had 9 sacks but wasn’t necessarily the best fit. The Eagles traded him the next offseason.

Trade for Daryl Worley: Worley was the return for Smith. At the time, it looked like the Eagles got a young and talented cornerback but Worley was arrested near the team facility in April and was cut the next day.

Corey Nelson: (1 year, $1.6M) The Eagles signed Nelson with the hope that he’d really be able to help their linebacker corps. That didn’t happen. He didn’t even make it on the roster. A big disappointment.

Haloti Ngata: (1 year, $3M) Ngata was once a great player in the NFL but he wasn’t that by the time he got to Philly. He could still eat a double-team but couldn’t do much else in what ended up being the last year of his NFL career.

Mike Wallace: (1 year, $1.915M) The Eagles thought they were actually getting an upgrade from Smith at the outside WR spot but the former Steelers’ Pro Bowler lasted just two games. He fractured his fibula in Week 2 and his career was over.

Paul Worrilow: (1 year, $880K) The former Falcons and Lions linebacker should have at least helped out the Eagles on special teams but he tore his ACL on the first day of OTAs and never played a snap for them.

Richard Rodgers: (1 year, $880K) The first time the Eagles signed Rodgers was during this period in 2018. He’s had a bunch of stints with them since. The veteran TE has always been just a phone call away in recent seasons.

2019

Malik Jackson: (3 years, $30M) The big free agent signing of this offseason was adding Jackson to play next to Fletcher Cox. But it didn’t quite work out to plan. Jackson was injured in the first game of the season and missed most of 2019. In 2020, he played in 15 games but managed just 2.5 sacks before the Eagles moved on.

Trade for DeSean Jackson: The Eagles got Jackson from the Bucs with a minimal late-round pick swap and then signed him to a three-year contract through 2021. Over the next two seasons, Jackson was good when healthy but he struggled to stay on the field, playing in just eight games before the Eagles moved on.

L.J. Fort: (3 years, $5.5M) Fort was buried on the bench for the first four games of the 2019 season before the Eagles cut him. He went to Baltimore and ended up being an impact player for the Ravens the rest of 2019 and 2020. He tore his ACL in the 2021 preseason.

Andrew Sendejo: (1 year, $1.3M) The Eagles brought in the veteran safety but released him after 9 games. In those 9 games, he had 28 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups.

Trade for Jordan Howard: The Bears got a sixth-round pick from the Eagles for Howard, the former Pro Bowl running back. Through the first seven games of the 2019 season, Howard split carries with Miles Sanders and was really good, averaging 4.4 yards per carry before a stinger ruined his season. Howard cashed in the next offseason with Miami but lasted just five games with the Dolphins in 2020 before returning to Philly.

2020

Javon Hargrave: (3 years, $39 million) A couple years after the failed Malik Jackson signing, the Eagles tried again. Hargrave’s first year got off to a disappointing start thanks to a scheme change and an injury. But he played better later in 2020 and was a Pro Bowler in 2021.

Trade for Darius Slay: The Eagles shipped a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick to Detroit for the Pro Bowl corner. Then they signed him to a lucrative three-year extension. Slay’s first year went well but he was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and showed why his nickname is Big Play Slay.

Jatavis Brown: (1 year, $1.048M) The Eagles signed the veteran linebacker with the hopes he’d help on special teams and battle for a starting gig. But he surprisingly retired that summer.

Will Parks: (1 year, $1.5M) It was supposed to be a happy Philadelphia homecoming for the veteran safety from Denver. He was touted as a do-it-all player in the secondary but the Eagles never found a role for him and cut him during the season.

Nickell Robey-Coleman: (1 year, $1.35M) It sounded like a steal at the time. The Eagles are getting one of the best nickel corners in the NFL for that cheap? But it didn’t work. NRC wasn’t nearly as good as advertised and it forced Avonte Maddox into a role as an outside corner that didn’t suit him.

2021

Andrew Adams: (1 year, $1.128M) A veteran safety and special teamer, it’s almost hard to remember that Adams was here in 2021. He had an OK camp and was on the bubble but was released and went back to the Bucs.

Anthony Harris: (1 year, $4 million) The Eagles had a new coaching staff in 2021 and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon clearly wanted some guys familiar with his verbiage from Minnesota. Harris had a great eight-interception season a few years ago but was just OK in 2021. He had a couple injuries during the year but started 14 games.

Joe Flacco: (1 year, $3.5M) Going into the season with Jalen Hurts as the starter, the Eagles overpaid for a backup, bringing in the veteran from South Jersey. Flacco was eventually traded to the Jets to get back a sixth-round pick during the season once Gardner Minshew was ready to assume the backup role.

Eric Wilson: (1 year, $2.75M) Oops. Another guy who had familiarity with Gannon’s scheme, the Eagles plugged Wilson into the starting lineup for seven games. But once he was demoted and couldn’t help on special teams, they released him.

