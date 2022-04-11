Eagles free agency 2022: Steven Nelson reportedly visits with Texans

Report: Still unsigned, CB Steven Nelson visits with Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Steven Nelson, who’s been on the free agent market for nearly a month now, visited the Texans on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Nelson started 16 games last year - all but the meaningless season finale against the Cowboys - and gave the Eagles solid if unspectacular cornerback play opposite Pro Bowler Darius Slay.

Nelson had one interception and seven pass knockdowns after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Eagles. His one INT, off Sam Darnold, clinched a win over the Panthers with two minutes left.

Nelson, 29, was one of three Eagles starting defensive backs who became free agents in mid-March. Rodney McLeod signed with the Colts, the Eagles re-signed Anthony Harris and Nelson remains unsigned.

Slay predicted late in this past season that Nelson would hit it big in free agency, but so far that hasn’t happened.

“It’s sad to say, but when that time comes, I hope he earns what he deserves because he’s earning a lot of money right now,” Slay said. “Because he’s been out there playing his best game, tackling well, covering well, been a smart dude, so he’s been a great addition to us for sure.”

There’s been a general sense that Nelson would be looking for a long-term multi-million contract that the Eagles with their cap situation wouldn’t be able to match.

But as the weeks have passed and numerous other corners have found new homes, Nelson's price has presumably come down, and the chance always remains that he could return to the Eagles at a budget price, much like Derek Barnett. Especially if they don't land a corner early in the draft.

Why hasn’t Nelson landed a big deal yet? He's a little older than the ideal free agent corner. Plus teams hoping to add corners in the draft could be waiting to see what happens later this month. And Nelson has been with three teams the last four years, which can raise red flags around the league, although in Nelson’s case it shouldn’t. Although he’s a solid cover corner, he only has eight career interceptions and just four in 46 games over the last three seasons. And, at least with the Eagles, he almost always covered the opposing team’s No. 2 WR, since Slay usually travels with No. 1.

The Texans ranked 23rd in the NFL in pass defense last year. Terrance Mitchell, who started 13 games, signed with the Patriots.

Texans cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso spent the 2016 through 2020 seasons on Doug Pederson’s Eagles staff, and he worked with Nelson when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015.