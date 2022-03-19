Eagles free up $11.90M by restructuring Darius Slay’s contract

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles are continuing to make moves and moments after re-signing defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, the team restructured the contract of cornerback Darius Slay.

According to Field Yates, the moves saves $11.904 million in salary cap space for Philadelphia and Slay gets almost $15 million converted into a signing bonus.

During the 2021 NFL season, Slay tallied 52 tackles (40 solo), three interceptions, three touchdowns, two fumble recoveries and nine pass defenses across 16 appearances in 2021, while making another Pro Bowl.

Slay also returned each of his three interceptions for touchdowns, marking the first time in his career that he scored more than once in a campaign.

