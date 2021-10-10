Eagles franchise history: Jalen Hurts joins elite company with 2 TD performance

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Jalen Hurts is as steady as they come and as long as the Eagles surround him with talent and scheme to his strengths, he’ll be a successful quarterback for years to come.

Hurts helped the Eagles snap a three-game skid on Sunday, and in doing so, he made franchise history, joining Randall Cunnigham as the only other Philadelphia signal-caller to have multiple two-touchdown performances as a runner.

In all, Hurts was 22 of 37 passing, for 198 yards and one interception. As a runner, the second-year star carried the ball 9 times for 30-yards and the two touchdowns.

Hurts and the Eagles will now quickly start preparing for a matchup on Thursday night against the Buccaneers.

