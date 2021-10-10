Eagles franchise history: Jalen Hurts joins elite company with 2 TD performance

With 2 Rush TD today, Jalen Hurts becomes the first Eagles QB with multiple such games since Randall Cunningham (3) pic.twitter.com/APzf4idcmc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 10, 2021

Jalen Hurts is as steady as they come and as long as the Eagles surround him with talent and scheme to his strengths, he’ll be a successful quarterback for years to come.

Hurts helped the Eagles snap a three-game skid on Sunday, and in doing so, he made franchise history, joining Randall Cunnigham as the only other Philadelphia signal-caller to have multiple two-touchdown performances as a runner.

In all, Hurts was 22 of 37 passing, for 198 yards and one interception. As a runner, the second-year star carried the ball 9 times for 30-yards and the two touchdowns.

Hurts and the Eagles will now quickly start preparing for a matchup on Thursday night against the Buccaneers.

