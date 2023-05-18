Eagles have four veterans make a PFF ranking of the top 30 players over 30
Just 24 hours after revealing their top 25 under 25 list, PFF announced their top 30 players in the NFL under 30.
Philadelphia had four players make the list: Jason Kelce (10th), Lane Johnson (11th), Brandon Graham (13th), and Darius Slay (29th), all make the top 30.
49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams landed at No. 1, with Aaron Donald (2), Travis Kelce (3), Davante Adams (4), and Cameron Heyward (5) rounding out the top five.
10. C JASON KELCE, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Kelce hasn’t given up a sack since Week 6 of 2021 and allowed just 12 hurries and no hits in 2022. The best center in the league on the move, Kelce anchors the best offensive line in football and shows no signs of slowing.
11. T LANE JOHNSON, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Just to one-up his teammate, Johnson hasn’t given up a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 campaign and has given up just 20 since his rookie season back in 2013. Johnson hasn’t given up a hit since Week 7 of 2021 and consistently performs at a high level with little to no help at the right tackle position.
13. EDGE BRANDON GRAHAM, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Graham continues to put up elite grades and pressure rates from the edge position. And they finally turned into a monster sack season in 2022, as he recorded a career-high 12 sacks. Despite turning 35, Graham had his second-highest-graded season, finishing with an 89.8 pass-rush grade.
29. CB DARIUS SLAY, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Slay finished the 2022 season as the 12th-highest-graded cornerback in the NFL. He’s graded at 84.5 and 77.3 in coverage the past two seasons, forcing 21 incompletions over that span. He returns to Philadelphia in 2023 and is the fourth Eagle on this list.