Eagles have four players land high in an ESPN ranking of the 50 biggest NFL draft steals of the past decade

After a couple of misses in the 2019 and 2020 NFL drafts, Eagles GM Howie Roseman has hit on several high profile picks (DeVonta Smith-Landon Dickerson), catapulting the franchise back into Super Bowl contention.

ESPN recently took a look at the biggest draft steals and Philadelphia had four current starters make the list.

Two of the players on the list are homegrown stars, while the other two landed at the NovaCare Complex via blockbuster trades.

10. Jalen Hurts, QB

Hurts will continue to rise up this list after originally being drafted as a backup to often-injured Carson Wentz.

Once considered a potential career backup with elite intangibles, Hurts has worked to become an All-Pro and MVP runner up.

Drafted: No. 53 in 2020 (Philadelphia Eagles)

Career stats: 7,906 passing yards with 44 TDs and 19 INTs (367 rushes for 1,898 yards and 26 TDs) in three seasons Despite success at both Alabama and Oklahoma, Hurts’ pro outlook was questioned in 2020 — specifically his ball location and ability to take the next step as a passer. He was originally drafted to back up Carson Wentz — who had signed lucrative four-year extension only a year earlier — but quickly became the QB of the future for the Eagles. Hurts’ development reached unforeseen levels in Philly, and he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in a breakout third season. — Reid

18. Jordan Mailata, OT

Mailata should be higher on the list and if he’s able to reach a Pro Bowl and All-Pro level, he’ll surely be a major storyline for the league’s International Pathway Program.

Drafted: No. 233 in 2018 (Philadelphia Eagles)

Career stats: 40 starts, 86.1% pass block win rate and 79.8% run block win rate in five seasons One of the most unique developmental stories in NFL history, Mailata was strictly a rugby player before the Eagles took him in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. Many wondered how he would adjust to playing football, and many teams had him graded as a priority free agent. Mailata then dealt with major injuries during his first two seasons, and it wasn’t until the 2020 season that he began to show that he could potentially be Philly’s left tackle of the future. The franchise signed him to a four-year, $64 million extension, and the 6-foot-8, 365-pound player has proven to be worth every penny. — Reid

Brown and Slay are the two Eagles on the list not originally drafted by Philadelphia, but the former Ole Miss star has a career year, and broke the franchise record for yards in a season.

Drafted: No. 51 in 2019 (Tennessee Titans)

Career stats: 273 receptions for 4,491 yards and 35 TDs in four seasons Brown was the fourth receiver picked in the 2019 class. His size (6-foot-1, 226 pounds), speed and intense power as a route runner allowed him to step right into the Titans’ offense and put up over 1,000 yards. In his four years in the pros, Brown has had over 850 yards in every season and has emerged as one of the NFL’s best yards-after-catch receivers. — Miller

23. Darius Slay, CB

Slay is one of two players on the list not drafted by Philadelphia, but he’s going to retire an Eagle and could join the Hall of Fame one day as a member of the organization.

Drafted: No. 36 in 2013 (Detroit Lions)

Career stats: 507 tackles, 26 interceptions, 133 pass breakups and 4 TDs in 10 seasons “Big Play” Slay is a five-time Pro Bowler who became a starter as a rookie, grabbing 26 interceptions over his storied career. Eight of those came in an impressive 2017 campaign. He was the fifth cornerback drafted in 2013, but he has certainly outplayed those selected ahead of him. — Miller

