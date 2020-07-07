Eagles & former team president condemn DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic post

The Philadelphia Eagles have condemned an anti-Semitic Instagram post made by wide receiver DeSean Jackson, calling it "offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling."

Jackson posted a photo of a quotation attributed to Adolf Hitler on the social media platform on Monday.

The veteran receiver also posted quotations from Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam who has made anti-Semitic comments in the past.

The NFL released its own statement, calling the posts "highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive."

After receiving some backlash over the posts, Jackson re-posted the photo with a new caption.

"Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way," Jackson wrote. "I have no hatred in my heart towards no one!! Equality equality."

Jackson made the posts to his Instagram story, which keeps the photo active for 24 hours. It has since expired.

"We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts," the Eagles said in a statement on Tuesday. "Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling.

"They have no place in our society and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organisation."

Neither the NFL nor the team has issued any kind of punishment to Jackson for the posts, but the Eagles said that they are still evaluating the situation and "will take appropriate action."

"We are disappointed, and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologising but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality and respect."

Just after the team released their statement, Jackson posted an apology video to his Instagram account.

"I never want to put any race down or put any people down. My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community," Jackson said. "What I posted – I definitely didn't mean it to the extent that you guys took it, and I just wanted to let you guys know that I'm very apologetic.

"I probably should have never posted anything that Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person; I know that. I was just trying to uplift African Americans."

Joe Banner, the Eagles' team president from 1995-2012, has made numerous posts on Twitter condemning Jackson's message and debating with those who are defending Jackson.

In one tweet, Banner called Jackson's post "absolutely indefensible" and said it would be "totally appropriate" for the team to consider cutting Jackson.

"Either hate is wrong no matter who it's directed at or it isn't," Banner said in another tweet. "Quoting Farrakhan and Hitler is not a good start.

"Hate needs to be wrong no matter who it is directed at, especially when based on lies."

Jackson played his first six NFL seasons with the Eagles before stints with the Washington Redskins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He re-joined the Eagles last season but was limited to just three games due to a core muscle injury that required surgery.