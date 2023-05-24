Eagles to work out former first round pick D.J. Fluker

Philadelphia is always looking to add talent and depth to the roster, and the Birds are reportedly hosting a former first-round pick on a tryout.

DJ Fluker is looking to make an NFL comeback and reportedly worked out for the Eagles on Wednesday.

Comeback story: Veteran OL DJ Fluker is working out for the #Eagles today, league source tells @theScore. Fluker has lost over 40 pounds and has been working tirelessly to get in shape. Howie Roseman continues to work the trenches. pic.twitter.com/ab8F1XiGN6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 24, 2023

Fluker hasn’t played in an NFL game since Jan. 16, 2021, but the former Alabama standout hopes to return to the field in 2023. He participated in drills at Alabama’s pro day and reportedly lost 40 pounds.

Fluker signed as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins before the 2021 season but spent the season on injured reserve.

The massive offensive lineman played right tackle for Alabama’s 2011 and 2012 BCS national championship teams and was the 11th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He played right tackle in his first two seasons and right guard in the next two with the San Diego Chargers.

Fluker started all 59 games he played for the Chargers before moving on to Seattle.

