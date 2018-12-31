Eagles' Foles 'sore' after leaving with chest injury

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles went to the locker room with a chest injury midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Washington Redskins and did not return.

ESPN reported after the game the team believes Foles has bruised ribs and will be alright for the postseason.

"I'm sore right now," Foles told reporters in the locker room. "We'll find out what's going on tomorrow. Tomorrow's a big day."

Foles was seen on the sideline with trainers who appeared to be looking at his ribs, after he was hit by Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. The team ruled him questionable to return shortly afterward, calling it a chest injury.

Foles was never ruled out by the team, but his return wasn't needed with the game well at hand. Head coach Doug Pederson declined to update the quarterback's status after the game.

Nate Sudfeld entered for Foles and promptly threw his first NFL touchdown pass, a 22-yarder to Nelson Agholor that put Philadelphia up 24-0. That proved to be the final score of the victory, which put the Eagles into the playoffs after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Chicago Bears.

Starter Carson Wentz remains out with a fractured vertebra that might require three months of rest to fully heal, though he has not yet been placed on injured reserve. He is expected to have a scan on his back this week, but he is not expected to return for the postseason.

--Field Level Media