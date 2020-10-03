Eagles make flurry of roster moves before Sunday Night Football vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves before flying to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Here’s everything they did:

OT Jason Peters (toe) and CB Trevor Williams (rib) have been placed on Injured Reserve. They’ll be out at least three weeks now.

WR Travis Fulgham, C Luke Juriga and RB Adrian Killins have been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. The Eagles had three available roster spots.

DB Grayland Arnold and WR Deontay Burnett have been elevated from the practice squad to the 55-man roster for game day.

Peters is obviously the biggest news of the day.

After missing two days with "illness," he informed the Eagles of some discomfort in his toe on Friday. He was limited at practice and an MRI revealed an injury significant enough to place him on IR. In his place, Jordan Mailata will make his first NFL start.

Williams would have been the guy to start at cornerback opposite Darius Slay but now he’s on IR himself with a rib injury. The Eagles have just three healthy cornerbacks on their roster: Darius Slay, Cre’Von LeBlanc and Nickell Robey Coleman. They also have Jalen Mills, who can slide from safety to corner.

With the addition of Fulgham and the elevation of Burnett, the Eagles will have at least four receivers active for this game: Greg Ward Jr., John Hightower, Fulgham and Burnett. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is traveling with the team but is listed as doubtful.

It’s a little interesting that the Eagles have called up Juriga instead of tackle Prince Tega Wanogo.

And while Killins is listed as a running back, the Eagles played him at receiver some during training camp. He might be available for a hybrid role on Sunday night.