Eagles make flurry of practice squad roster moves in Week 1

Just a few hours before their first Wednesday practice of the 2022 season, the Eagles have made a flurry of practice squad roster moves.

They signed TE Dalton Keene and WR Auden Tate to the practice squad and released RB La’Mical Perine and QB Reid Sinnett to create the space.

Tate, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. Tate spent the last four years with the Bengals, playing in 35 games with 12 starts. He caught 61 passes for 799 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you’re wondering, no, Tate did not return kicks or punts for the Bengals. And he did not play in the playoff run last year. Tate spent this summer with the Falcons.

Keene, 23, was a third-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2020. In his rookie season, Keene played in 6 games with the Patriots and caught 3 passes for 16 yards. He played a total of 140 offensive snaps that season before landing on IR with a knee injury. Keene then missed the entire 2021 season with another knee injury. The Patriots waived him this summer.

Sinnett, 25, looked to be the Eagles’ third-string quarterback for the 2022 season but played his way out of that role with an awful preseason. The Eagles waived him at final cuts and then claimed Ian Book from New Orleans to be their No. 3. Sinnett was on the practice squad for a bit but there’s no need for four quarterbacks.

Perine, 24, didn’t last very long with the Eagles. The former fourth-round pick from Florida just signed to the Eagles’ practice squad on Sept. 1 and now he’s already gone.

The Eagles’ practice squad is now full with 17 players. The normal 16 plus DE Matt Leo, who has an international exemption.

