Eagles’ Fletcher Cox thinks he’s still a top DT in the NFL

Fletcher Cox says things “absolutely” feel different as he prepares to enter the 2022 season.

It starts with himself.

“I think last year, I got in my own way,” Cox said on Monday. “And that’s been my goal: Just don’t get in my own way this year. I’ve been having a lot of fun doing it.”

How did Cox get in his own way last year?

“Just mentally, just kind of getting in my head,” Cox answered. “But again, that’s behind me, that was last year. I’m looking forward to this season. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Cox, 31, is entering his second year in this Eagles’ new defensive scheme and finally shares some common ground with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

You might remember during last season when Cox publicly aired his grievances about the way Gannon was using him in the defense. But both men talked, came to an understanding and then Cox performed better down the stretch. The mending of that relationship allowed Cox to return in 2022 under a reworked contract.

The Eagles, after cutting Cox briefly to avoid a guaranteed money payday, re-signed him to a one-year, $14 million deal this offseason. That ranks him 10th in the NFL among interior defensive linemen. Based on his production in 2021, the Eagles probably overpaid for Cox.

But the six-time Pro Bowler still thinks he’s one of the best defensive tackles in the league.

“Go look at the numbers,” Cox said. “Obviously, I’m proven to be one of the best defensive tackles in the game. I mean, I don’t feel like I’ve lost a step or anything. I feel like I still can take over a game like I have been doing, like I’m known to do. You enjoy it and you have fun with it as long as you can.”

Even if Cox has lost a step, there’s no shame in that. His best season came in 2018, when he made his only Pro Bowl team. And last year, his consecutive Pro Bowl streak ended after six seasons. Cox was a dominant player for a long time.

But in 2021, Cox had just 3 1/2 sacks, 35 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. By his own admission, it wasn’t his best season.

It is worth noting, however, that Cox’s production increased as the season went on in 2021. Over the last seven games, he had 2 1/2 sacks, 20 tackles, 5 TFLs and 8 QB hits. Still not mind-blowing numbers but he got much better when he and Gannon came to an understanding.

That strengthened relationship was a big turning point in the 2021 season and it’s allowed Cox to return in 2022 ready for his 11th season with the Eagles.

“Just coach the player, right? Those are things that we talk about,” Cox said, when asked about the give and take between he and Gannon. “I don’t think it’s meant for a lot of people to know what we talk about amongst coaches and players. I think we both understand each other and the way that things are structured this year, it’s the same as last year. The biggest thing, again, don’t get in my way, go have fun doing it. Get a lot of wins.”

Perhaps in recent years, Cox has been a victim of his own success. He set the bar so high, it’s been tough to reach it again. Cox had a run of six years where he was one of the best defensive linemen in the league. In his era, you can make an argument he’s the second best defensive tackle in the NFL behind Aaron Donald.

The 2012 first-round pick out of Mississippi State has had a long and accomplished career with the Eagles. He’s one of their all-time great players. This could be his final year in Philly.

On Monday, Cox mentioned a memory of being a rookie back in 2012. He was then asked what piece of advice he’d give his rookie self.

“Just appreciate it,” Cox said. “Just appreciate every moment.”

