Eagles’ Fletcher Cox lands at No. 63 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
Fletcher Cox is again one of the top-100 players in the NFL, landing at No. 63 on the 2021 list, after coming in at No. 73 in 2020.

He joins Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce on the list.

It’s the sixth straight appearance for Cox who posted 38 total tackles, 8 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

