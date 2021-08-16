Eagles’ Fletcher Cox lands at No. 63 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
SIX straight appearances for this @Eagles D-Lineman.@fcoxx_91 comes in at 63 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/GUcDcbarzh
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 16, 2021
Fletcher Cox is again one of the top-100 players in the NFL, landing at No. 63 on the 2021 list, after coming in at No. 73 in 2020.
He joins Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce on the list.
It’s the sixth straight appearance for Cox who posted 38 total tackles, 8 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.
Related
Eagles' Jason Kelce lands at No. 92 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
Former Eagles TE Caleb Wilson claimed off waivers by Washington
Eagles DE Brandon Graham lands at No. 99 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
NFL Overreactions: Experts, Fans debate whether the Eagles will regret passing on Justin Fields
Former Eagles LT Jason Peters agrees to a deal with the Bears
Philadelphia Eagles waive TE Caleb Wilson