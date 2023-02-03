The Eagles’ defense led the NFL with 70 sacks in the regular season, and they’ve added eight more sacks in the playoffs. And now they’re closing in on an all-time record.

If the Eagles can record five sacks in Super Bowl LVII, they’ll have a total of 83 combined in the regular season and the postseason, which would be the most in NFL history.

Currently the Eagles are in third place all-time, behind only the 1984 Bears, who had 82 sacks in the regular season and playoffs combined, and the 1985 Bears, who had 80. Those Bears had perhaps the greatest defense in NFL history, so the Eagles are in some elite company.

Sacking Patrick Mahomes five times won’t be easy: He’s only taken five sacks in a game once in his career, in 2018. But if there’s a defense that can do it, it’s this year’s Eagles.

Eagles are five sacks in the Super Bowl from an NFL regular season/postseason record originally appeared on Pro Football Talk