Eagles use first-round pick they got from Saints to trade up for DT Jalen Carter

Ah, jeez. The Philadelphia Eagles put the first-round pick they got from the New Orleans Saints to good use, swapping it with the Chicago Bears (along with a fourth rounder in 2024) to move up one slot in the 2023 NFL draft and select former Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The rich get richer after competing in the Super Bowl.

Sure, there was no way for the Saints to predict they’d end up losing the No. 10 overall selection to Philadelphia. But they helped the best team in the conference reload for another playoff run. Carter was one of the best players in college football last year and he would have been picked much higher had he better prepared for the pre-draft process. But it appears things worked out just fine for him in the long run.

More 2023 NFL draft!

