Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is trying to make the Cardinals’ practice facility feel as much like home as possible this week.

That includes the music played at practice.

Right tackle Lane Johnson sang Creed’s “Arms Wide Open” at the start of a practice last week. So, he texted Sirianni with a play request for more Creed.

“I don’t know if he thinks I’m the DJ or what, but I guess he knows I can get things done,” Sirianni told pool reporter Lindsay Jones of The Ringer.

Creed’s “My Sacrifice” was the first song to play Wednesday morning. The music then shifted to current rap hits.

The Eagles had a typical practice for Wednesday — a 70-minute, up-tempo walkthrough.

All 53 players participated, and punter Arryn Siposs, who injured his lower leg in December, also was on the practice field. Siposs remains on injured reserve but could return to the active roster in time to play Sunday.

The Eagles ended Wednesday’s practice with a ones vs. ones situational period. They are trying to prepare for anything the Chiefs might throw at them.

“We’re kind of obsessed with situations. Not kind of. We are obsessed with situations,” Sirianni said. “So every day players are in the building we’re working on those, and that can be a lot of things — third downs, things that could pop up on first or second down. We’ve got a whole list of them that we want to rep and go over.”

Eagles’ first official practice in Arizona shows their obsession with situational football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk