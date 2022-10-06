When will Eagles take their first loss? Steve Smith Sr., Mike Rob weigh in
When will the Philadelphia Eagles take their first loss? NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr., Michael Robinson weigh in.
When will the Philadelphia Eagles take their first loss? NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr., Michael Robinson weigh in.
The NFL and NFL Players Association had hoped to announce the results of the Tua Tagovailoa concussion protocol investigation before the start of Thursday night’s game between the Colts and Broncos. That hasn’t happened. As explained by Michael Smith during the Amazon pregame show, it hasn’t happened because the NFL and NFLPA don’t agree on [more]
Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that the Wildcats will face the UNC basketball program next season.
Receiver Cole Beasley retired from the NFL after two weeks with the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers made it official Thursday, terminating his practice squad contract in a procedural move. Beasley played 13 offensive snaps and 11 on special teams in two games with the Bucs and made four catches for 17 yards. Still, Bucs offensive coordinator [more]
Here are the inactive players for the Colts and Broncos in Week 5.
The #Rams linebacker let reporters know that he respects the #Cowboys' running game ahead of the highly anticipated Week 5 matchup.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Cooper Rush shrugs at what he calls ''QB win stats,'' seeming to skip the logic that it's the most important measure of a quarterback. Winning is all Rush has done for the Dallas Cowboys in four games as an injury replacement for Dak Prescott, including three times this season after Prescott fractured his right thumb. Now Rush is set for his fifth career start Sunday at the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (2-2).
The Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals headline baseballs Wild Card weekend. Heres how to watch each three-game series and when every MLB postseason contest will start.
Bill Haslam, the future majority owner of the Nashville Predators, is among the fans flocking to Prague for the NHL Global Series.
Social media lost it over a picture of 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama standing next to Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. Here's why.
So who fills in for Lacey upon his sudden departure?
A fan who was tackled by the Los Angeles Rams' Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley after running onto the field during Monday's game reportedly has filed a police report.
Nick Bosa says his philosophy is to "just keep going' after plays on which the 49ers' edge rusher believes he gets held.
“I think once they let him in the door, he’ll never come out,” the North Dakota pizza shop owner told KFYR of the 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to multiple injuries
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
One of the notable names to praise Deebo Samuel this week was legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 5's top running back plays. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 5 of the season including the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 5. The Eagles will remain undefeated while the Rams will beat the Cowboys.
With the 49ers being Jimmy Garoppolo's team once again, NFL executives wonder if trading up for Lance in 2021 ever was necessary.