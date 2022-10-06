When will Eagles take their first loss? Steve Smith Sr., Mike Rob weigh in

The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Cooper Rush shrugs at what he calls ''QB win stats,'' seeming to skip the logic that it's the most important measure of a quarterback. Winning is all Rush has done for the Dallas Cowboys in four games as an injury replacement for Dak Prescott, including three times this season after Prescott fractured his right thumb. Now Rush is set for his fifth career start Sunday at the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (2-2).