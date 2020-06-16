Eagles will first look at current roster in replacing Brandon Brooks

The Eagles lost guard Brandon Brooks for the season to a torn Achilles tendon on Monday, and immediately there was talk that they may be more motivated than before to bring back longtime left tackle Jason Peters. But Eagles coach Doug Pederson is hoping the current roster still has the right combination of offensive linemen.

“We are still looking at a lot of options. Starting with our own roster. We’ve got some time before training camp,” Pederson said, via John Clark of NBC Sports.

Several reports out of Philadelphia have explored the possibility of Peters coming back, either directly to replace Brooks as the starting right guard, or merely because the Eagles now have more of a sense of urgency to build depth on their offensive line.

Tra Thomas, who himself spent 11 seasons on the Eagles’ offensive line and then spent two more years as an offensive assistant in Philadelphia, told NJ.com he doubts Peters would move to right guard, saying that at age 38, Peters is unlikely to switch to a new position.

So although the Eagles haven’t ruled out the possibility of re-signing Peters, if he does return it will likely be at his old position of left tackle. And the Eagles will likely turn to one of the guards they drafted, fourth-rounder Jack Driscoll or sixth-rounder Prince Tega Wanogho, to replace Brooks.

