Eagles fire director of scouting operations Casey Weidl, per report

The turnover in the Eagles’ scouting department continues.

On Wednesday, a day after vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche left the Eagles to join Andrew Berry’s staff with the Browns, the Eagles fired director of scouting operations Casey Weidl, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported.

Weidl is the younger brother of Andy Weidl, the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel and a candidate for the Steelers’ GM job. Casey and Andy Weidl are Pittsburgh natives.

What this move means for Andy Weidl isn’t clear yet, but it’s fair to wonder if Weidl doesn’t get the Steelers job whether he wants to continue with the team that just fired his brother.

Turnover is normal for NFL teams after the draft, but the Eagles are undergoing a major transformation in their front office.

Casey Weidl is the fourth member of the Eagles’ front office who has left the organization since the season ended.

In addition to Raiche, the Giants hired Eagles co-director of player personnel Brandon Brown as assistant general manager, and the Bears hired co-director of player personnel Ian Cunningham to the same position.

The Eagles also lost vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas in 2019, when the Jets hired him as general manager, and then in 2020 the Panthers hired Eagles national scout Patrick Stewart as director of player personnel.

“You talk about some of the things here that have happened since the end of the 2019 draft — we’ve lost a lot of really good people and we still have a lot of really good people,” Howie Roseman said Saturday.

“Because of that, we're going to have to continue to make additions and continue to fortify that group. I think we have a good process for that. I think we're in a situation where we want to continue to grow talent in the building.”

After beginning his NFL career as a video intern with the Bills, Casey Weidl spent four years with Buffalo from 2012 through 2015 and was director of football operations in 2015.

He joined the Eagles in 2016 as a college scouting coordinator, was promoted to pro personnel coordinator in 2018 and has been director of scouting operations since 2019.

