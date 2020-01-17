Eagles fire defensive line coach Phillip Daniels

We keep waiting for the Eagles to hire some assistant coaches. Instead they keep losing them.

Phillip Daniels, promoted to defensive line coach a year ago, is the third coach to be fired by the team this offseason and the fourth to leave. Daniels was fired Friday, according to a league source.

Daniels sent this tweet from his verified account thanking owner Jeff Lurie for his four years with the organization.

"Thank you to the Eagles organization for four great years," he wrote. "I'm proud of what we accomplished as a DL and even prouder of what we accomplished this season against all odds."

God order your steps so all you can do is take the next one. Thank you to the Eagles organization for 4 great years. I'm proud of what we accomplished as a DL and even prouder of what we accomplished this season against all odds. Thank you to Mr. Lurie and entire Eagles Org. — Phillip Daniels (@PhillipDaniels) January 17, 2020

Daniels, who played for the Seahawks, Bears and Redskins in a 15-year NFL career, was on Doug Pederson's original 2016 coaching staff as a defensive quality control assistant and assistant defensive line coach.

He was promoted to defensive line coach when Chris Wilson was fired a year ago this week. Wilson spent this past year on Kliff Kingsbury's staff in Arizona along with one-time Eagles defensive coordinator Bill Davis.

Last week, the Eagles fired two offensive coaches: offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch. They haven't filled either opening.

The Eagles do have an assistant defensive line coach on the staff. Nathan Ollie joined the team a year ago after spending a year coaching at Eastern Kentucky. He has only one year of NFL coaching experience.

With Daniels, Groh and Daniels out and Cory Undlin taking the Lions' defensive coordinator job, there are currently 10 assistant coaches remaining from Pederson's initial coaching staff: defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Ken Flajole (linebacker), Tim Hauck (safeties), Justin Peelle (tight ends), Duce Staley (running backs), Jeff Stoutland (offensive line), Press Taylor (quarterbacks), Matthew Harper (assistant wide receivers), Dino Vasso (assistant secondary) and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp.

Eagles fire defensive line coach Phillip Daniels