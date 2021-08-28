Eagles finish the preseason 0-2-1 after a 31-31 tie vs. Jets
In what can only be described as disappointing, the Eagles finished the 2021 preseason with a 0-2-1 record after a 31-31 tie against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Philadelphia looked to have the game wrapped up after a Michael Jacquet 42-yard punt return put them up 31-23 with under a minute remaining.
Jets quarterback James Morgan found the tight end, Kenny Yeboah, in the end, zone on a 42-yard hail mary with no time left on the clock to bring New York within two. Josh Adams slammed the two-point conversion in for the 31-31 tie.
For the Eagles, Joe Flacco went 13-16 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Mullens had his best game of the preseason, going 10-14 for 98 yards and no interceptions.
Philadelphia will now spend the next four days working to cut the roster down to 53 players by Tuesday, August 31 at 4:00 p.m.
