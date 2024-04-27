Eagles finish off sweep of Flashes

Apr. 25—The Zionsville baseball team had to dig deep to finish off a conference sweep of Franklin Central on Thursday night.

After seeing a lead slip away in the top of the sixth inning, the Eagles scored five times in the bottom of the inning to win 9-5.

"It was close the entire way until that last half inning," Zionsville head coach Jered Moore said. "We made a couple of mistakes early on that aren't typical of how we have been playing lately, but in the end, the guys kept after it and came through."

The Eagles trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the sixth.

Nick Wahl led off the inning by reaching on an infield single, and two batters later scored on a Josh Girvan double.

The Eagles then loaded the bases, before Nolan Osterling hit a 2-run single to make it 7-5. Two batters later Jackson Tielker added a 2-run single to make it 9-5.

"It started with Nick getting the infield hit, and we got that I felt good," Moore said. "Those were two big hits to give us the lead."

Franklin Central saw the first two batters of the seventh reach, but Osterling came in and finished off the game.

Osterling finished 2-for-4 in the game, and has proven to be a valuable asset for the Eagles.

"Nolan can hit to all fields and he is starting to hit the way he is capable, which is great to see," Moore said. "Defensively he has been lights out at third, and when we need him on the mound, he comes in and throws strikes."

Moore said it also shows mental toughness when he can come in with runners on and find a way to get the outs needed to get the win.

"He always wants the balls and mentally he is strong out there," Moore said.

Zionsville led 2-1 after an inning thanks to a homer from Tyler Hughes and an RBI-single from Tielker.

Tielker hit another RBI single in the third, before the Eagles went up 4-3 on a Lincoln Belser sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Tielker was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk. Girvan and Osterling each had two hits.

The Eagles are back in action on Saturday against Carmel.

Moore said the Eagles are in a good spot.

"I like the battle we have," Moore said. "When we got down one late it would have been easy to fold, but these guys want to win and they will put it all out there on the field."

