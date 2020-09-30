Eagles finally place Jalen Reagor on IR; he’ll be out at least 3 more weeks

Eagles finally place Reagor on IR; he’ll be out at least 3 more weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Wednesday morning finally placed rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor on Injured Reserve, meaning he’ll be out at least three more weeks and likely more.

Based on this year’s IR rules, the 21-year-old won’t be eligible to return until Oct. 22 against the Giants, but it seems likely he’ll miss more time than that.

Last week, Reagor had surgery to repair a torn UCL in his thumb. He suffered the injury against the Rams and was curiously kept on the 53-man roster for last week’s game against the Bengals.

The Eagles waited an extra week to start the clock on his possible return. It probably won’t really matter if they knew his timeframe but they could have used that roster spot, right? The Eagles now have one spot open on their 53-man roster as they begin to prepare for the 49ers.

Earlier this month, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported, citing sources, the Eagles’ hope was that Reagor could return after the bye week on Nov. 15. That is a Week 10 game against the Giants. If that’s his return date, Reagor will have missed six games.

During training camp, Reagor suffered a minor tear in his shoulder and was expected to miss a game or two, but he was able to play in the season opener. He has historically been a fast healer, so there is hope he can return from this injury sooner.

And there’s no questioning his toughness. Reagor played nearly three quarters against the Rams after suffering the injury.

This is where it looks like Jalen Reagor was injured. Early in the second quarter.



Not only did he hold onto the ball for a 16-yard gain, but he also kept playing and made two more catches in the game. Tough kid. pic.twitter.com/sL2lTsf136 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 23, 2020

The Eagles are thin at wide receiver right now without the first-round pick. DeSean Jackson is dealing with a hamstring injury, Alshon Jeffery still hasn’t returned from a Lisfranc injury in 2019 and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was limited in the last game because of a lower-body injury.

Some good news came on Tuesday when the Eagles activated Quez Watkins’ 21-day practice window. The sixth-round pick began the season on IR and is eligible to return this weekend.