Eagles finally learn time and date of home game vs. Washington
Eagles finally learn time and date of home game vs. Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Eagles’ Week 15 game against Washington now has a time and date.
When the NFL schedule was released in April, the Eagles’ home game against Washington was not given a time or a date. It was announced only as TBA for either that Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 18 or 19.
The verdict is in and … kickoff will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Eagles will face Washington at FedEx Field two weeks later.
The 1 p.m. time means the Eagles will finish the season with seven consecutive 1 p.m. Sunday games. Five of their first 10 games were Thursday or Monday, and road games in Las Vegas and Denver and home vs. the Chargers were late-afternoon kickoffs.
Most coaches prefer 1 p.m. Sunday kickoffs because it makes for a consistent schedule throughout the week with no adjustments for later kickoffs or Thursday or Monday games, so seven 1 p.m. games in a row is a nice benefit for Nick Sirianni as the Eagles chase a playoff berth in the stretch run.
For the record, the Eagles are 251-217-9 (.535) in franchise history in early games — 1 p.m. EST or noon Central time.
They’re 74-82 (.474) in late-afternoon games, and they’re 75-59 in prime-time games (starting at 7 p.m. EST or later), a .560 winning percentage.