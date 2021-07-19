Eagles finally take down Carson Wentz banner from Lincoln Financial Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Carson Wentz got sacked on Monday morning.

The former Eagles quarterback was traded to the Colts back on Feb. 18 — the trade became official in March — but the enormous Wentz banner that hung from the Linc lasted another five months.

Until Monday morning, when it was finally taken down with the help of a giant crane.

The Carson Wentz banner is coming down from the Linc:

On July 1, a team spokesperson told NBC Sports Philadelphia that “new stadium artwork is currently in production” and was expected to replace the Wentz banner before training camp. Players report for camp next Tuesday, July 27.

Wentz, 28, was the Eagles’ first-round pick (No. 2) back in 2016 and was tabbed as the next franchise quarterback. Things got off to a great start and in 2017, Wentz was off to an MVP-like season before he tore his ACL and watched his backup lead the team to a Super Bowl win.

After that, Wentz still played well but never to that level and injuries piled up. Last season, the entire team was a disaster but Wentz was particularly awful and then forced his way out of town for a fresh start in Indianapolis.

The Eagles in exchange for Wentz got a 2021 third-round draft pick and a 2022 conditional pick. That 2022 pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the Colts’ offensive snaps in 2021 or if he plays 70% and the Colts make the playoffs. The Eagles used the third-round pick to trade up for DeVonta Smith in April.

While most of the banners featuring players at the Linc are purposefully ambiguous, there was no mistaking that this one featured the former franchise quarterback with his No. 11 and captain patch. Many fans became irritated by its presence over the last few months.

Now that the banner is finally gone, all that’s left of Wentz is $33 million in dead cap space and the thoughts of what could have been.

The initial word earlier this month from a team spokesperson was that the new banner would be up in “mid-to-late July.” That time has finally come and we’ll see what it looks like soon enough.

