Eagles finally bench Carson Wentz in the middle of another bad game, turn to Jalen Hurts

It took long enough. Too long if you ask many Philadelphia Eagles fans.

The Eagles, stuck in another miserable game at the Green Bay Packers, finally benched Carson Wentz for rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts. The move came in the third quarter after Green Bay took a 20-3 lead.

The Eagles did nothing with Wentz at quarterback, as his miserable season continued. Wentz was 5-of-12 for 38 yards in the first half. He hit a long pass to start the second half but the drive stalled, the Packers took over and went on a long touchdown drive.

The Eagles had been resistant to even entertain the idea of Wentz being benched, despite his poor play. But it was time to try something new.