Eagles final report card: Reviewing the 2021 regular season

The 2021 season is a wrap, and while other teams are searching for a head coach or front office personnel, the Philadelphia Eagles can start looking towards the NFL draft with plenty of optimism.

Whether it be Jalen Hurts’ growth, DeVonta Smith becoming a No. 1, or Dallas Goedert becoming the guy, Philadelphia had several positive developments this season after going 9-8 and securing a playoff berth.

Here’s your final Eagles report card for 2021.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year quarterback had 3,144 yards passing and led the Eagles in rushing with almost 800-yards.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew played well during two starts in relief of Hurts.

Hurts improved leaps and bounds as a passer, but still struggles with accuracy issues, and completing the deep ball. His ability as a dual-threat allowed Hurts to make up for some of his deficiencies as a passer and he’ll need to spend the offseason working to see the field better.

Final Grade- B-

RB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia had four players amass over 300-yards rushing and rookie Kenneth Gainwell almost eclipsed the mark as well.

The Eagles averaged almost 5-yards per carry and led the league in rushing yards with 2,715. This appears to be a running back by committee situation, so Philadelphia could look to add another player in place of Jordan Howard or Boston Scott.

Final grade- A-

WR

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith led the Eagles with 916-yards as a rookie, breaking DeSean Jackson’s rookie record. Quez Watkins was a second-year surprise, becoming one of the top deep threats in the NFL. Watkins had 647-yards receiving, averaging 15.0 yards per catch.

The results are lukewarm after Watkins, with Greg Ward doing his best in a reduced role, while Jalen Reagor and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside continue to be blotches on Howie Roseman’s NFL draft record.

Final grade: C+

TE

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Story continues

Goedert flourished after Zach Ertz was traded, and he finished the season with 56-catches for 830-yards on the season. Jack Stoll is a solid rookie, while Tyree Jackson flashed potential before suffering two significant injuries.

Final grade: B

OL

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

The Eagles had two All-Pros, Jordan Mailata signed a monster deal, and Landon Dickerson proved that he’s a future All-Pro as well.

Lane Johnson went months without allowing a sack and Philadelphia led the NFL in rushing.

final grade: A+

DL

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A new defensive coordinator and lack of production at certain positions left a ton to be desired from this group. Ryan Kerrigan signed with a big reputation and went two months without posting a stat. Fletcher Cox is battling father time, while Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat led the team in sacks.

This group had moments of efficient play, but they rarely dominated or got pressure on elite quarterbacks.

Milton Williams is a solid building block, while Derek Barnett is on his way out.

Final grade: C

LB

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Singleton led the Eagles in tackles (137), but was a liability in the passing game, while T.J. Edward’s emergence was a huge reason for Philadelphia improving on defense. Davion Taylor could be a player to watch moving forward.

Final grade: C-

DB

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Darius Slay is a Pro Bowler and All-Pro, while Steven Nelson was more than formidable as the opposite cornerback.

Avonte Maddox was solid at the slot, while changes could be coming at the safety position outside of Marcus Epps.

Final grade: C

1

1