Eagles Final Injury Report vs. Rams: Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett listed as questionable; 6 other starters to play

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be the healthiest they’ve been since training camp started after eight integral members of the active roster all got back on track to play in the home opener against the LA Rams.
Barnett and Sanders, who were both sidelined with hamstring injuries for the opener in Washington, were full participants in Thursday’s and Friday’s practice. Johnson (ankle) was limited but told reporters following the practice that it was planned to hold him back a bit and he would play against LA.
Only one player – wide receiver Alshon Jeffery – did not participate in practice. Jeffery continues to rehab a foot injury.
