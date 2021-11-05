Eagles final injury report: updates on Arcega-Whiteside, Anthony Harris and others

The Eagles released their final injury report for Sunday’s huge matchup against the Chargers, and only J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has been ruled out.

With the move, John Hightower could see his first action of the season. Here’s an update on several other Eagles and the Chargers Justin Herbert.

Javon Hargrave

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Hargrave rested earlier in the week while nursing a shoulder injury, but he should have a huge game against the Chargers’ offensive line.

Anthony Harris

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Harris missed the last two games. Marcus Epps has played well in Harris’ absence.

Jalen Reagor

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Reagor was one of four players who did not participate earlier in the week after he suffered an ankle injury after taking a handoff near the goal line early in last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions.

Jack Driscoll

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Driscoll is expected to start on Sunday after suffering a hand injury against the Lions.

Tyree Jackson

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jackson hasn’t been activated as of Friday, so if he’s going to play this week, he’ll have to be added to the roster on Saturday.

