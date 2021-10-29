Eagles final injury report: Miles Sanders out vs. Lions, Anthony Harris listed as doubtful

The Eagles released their final injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, and two players were ruled out, while another defensive starter was listed as doubtful.

The Lions will have their final practice of the week, with AJ Parker, Jerry Jacobs, and Jamaal Williams all being names to watch.

Eagles injury report

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

OUT: CB Zech McPhearson (hamstring), RB Miles Sanders (ankle, foot)

DOUBTFUL: S Anthony Harris (hands, groin)

QUESTIONABLE: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (back)

Tyree Jackson time?

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Jackson or strong safety K’Von Wallace could be ready to return and take the roster spot vacated by Miles Sanders.

The Eagles activated Jackson’s 21-day practice window last week and he could add another athletic target to the roster.

Running back Jordan Howard is likely to be a gameday practice squad elevation or the Eagles could sign him to the 53-man roster.

1

1