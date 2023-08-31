Eagles fill out their practice squad with 3 more signings

Eagles fill out their practice squad with 3 more signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A day after signing 13 of their own waived players to their practice squad, the Eagles have now filled the 16-man squad.

The Eagles on Thursday signed OT Le’Raven Clark, DT Thomas Booker and CB Tiawan Mullen to the practice squad.

Clark, 30, is the most veteran player on the 16-player practice squad. The former third-round pick back in 2016 was with the Eagles in 2021 and began last season on the practice squad before getting signed by the Titans in September.

Back in 2021, Clark (6-5, 319) played in four games with the Eagles and started one.

In his first six years in the NFL, Clark has played in 64 games with 18 starts. He’s just another veteran depth player the Eagles are keeping around at a position they obviously value. Perhaps they think Clark is a better option at this point than Dennis Kelly, who joined the team this summer but didn’t make the 53.

This summer, Clark was with the Steelers on a one-year deal but was released on Monday.

Booker (6-4, 310) was a fifth-round pick of the Texans out of Stanford in last year’s draft. As a rookie, Booker played in 10 games and started one for the Texans. He was released by Houston at final cuts.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote about Booker during the pre-draft process last year:

“Defensive tackle with pretty good flashes but a lack of consistency that can be frustrating to watch. Booker has a thick frame and pretty good upper-body power but is unable to plant a post leg and hold his ground against edge pressure or double teams. He's strong enough to punch and separate but arm length might be the culprit in his inability to rid himself of blocks on a consistent basis. He's a decent athlete with some rush potential and could be a rotational player for a team employing multiple fronts.”

Booker, 23, sounds like a player worth trying to develop at a position the Eagles value.

Mullen is the brother of former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen and the cousin of former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Tiawan Mullen (5-10, 180) went undrafted out of Indiana this year. After spending his summer with the Chargers, he was released at final cuts. In his four-year career at Indiana, Mullen had 5 interceptions and 28 pass breakups.

Here’s a complete look at the practice squad:

P Arryn Siposs

WR Britain Covey

WR Devon Allen

WR Greg Ward Jr.

OLB Kyron Johnson

CB Mekhi Garner

S Tristan McCollum

WR Joseph Ngata

DE Tarron Jackson

OL Brett Toth

LB Ben VanSumeren

TE Brady Russell

OL Julian Good-Jones

CB Tiawan Mullen

DT Thomas Booker

OT Le’Raven Clark

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube