Eagles make a few practice squad moves to start bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles kicked off their bye week with a handful of practice squad transactions.

The most notable of the bunch was that they signed WR-turned-TE Hakeem Butler to their practice squad. The Eagles waived Butler on Saturday and he cleared waivers, so they were free to add him to their practice squad.

In addition, the Eagles also added LB Rashad Smith to their practice squad and released WR Marcus Green and LB Dante Olson from the practice squad.

The Eagles signed Butler to their active roster off the Panthers’ practice squad back on Sept. 29 and called him a tight end. The 6-5, 227-pounder was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Iowa State last year.

Butler was inactive in two of his four games with the Eagles. His only offensive snap was that ill-fated fade route against the Giants. But the Eagles liked Butler enough to bring him in and now they can bring him along at a more leisurely pace on the practice squad.

Smith, 23, is a newcomer to the Eagles. He went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic this year. He initially signed with the Bears but was waived at final cuts. The Cowboys signed him to their active roster in September but he was waived a week ago.

Olson had been on the practice squad since Oct. 8 and Green had been on the practice squad since Sept. 24.