The wide receiver position was a big topic of conversation during Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman’s conference call last week.

He touched on why the team didn’t make a trade for DeAndre Hopkins and said that Alshon Jeffery needs to get healthy after Lisfranc surgery, while adding that his view of the group is “maybe different than it’s publicly viewed.”

That view isn’t a particularly postive one. The health of Jeffery and DeSean Jackson is part of that and so was the play of 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in his rookie season. While Roseman may generally have a more positive view, he didn’t sound so different when it came to that last point.

Arcega-Whiteside had 10 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown last year and Roseman said he “needs to take a big jump” during his second season. Nelson Agholor’s departure provides an opening for that leap, although the draft could bring competition that the team finds more appealing once it is time to get on the field.

Eagles feel J.J. Arcega-Whiteside “needs to take a big jump” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk