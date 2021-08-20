Eagles fear TE Jason Croom suffered a season-ending knee injury

#Eagles TE Jason Croom, who was carted off early last night, is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury, source said. He’s having an MRI to confirm. A potential hit to TE depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2021

The Eagles were already without Tyree Jackson for almost three months, and now according to Ian Rapoport, tight end Jason Croom will likely miss the entire 2021 NFL season with a knee injury.

Croom left Philadelphia’s preseason game against the Patriots after suffering a non-contact knee injury that required him to be carted off.

Croom and Tyree Jackson’s injury could provide an outlet for Jack Stoll to make the team as a tight end. The Eagles already have Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, and Richard Rodgers, so it’s a long shot.

