Eagles fear TE Jason Croom suffered a season-ending knee injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
#Eagles TE Jason Croom, who was carted off early last night, is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury, source said. He’s having an MRI to confirm. A potential hit to TE depth.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2021
The Eagles were already without Tyree Jackson for almost three months, and now according to Ian Rapoport, tight end Jason Croom will likely miss the entire 2021 NFL season with a knee injury.
Croom left Philadelphia’s preseason game against the Patriots after suffering a non-contact knee injury that required him to be carted off.
Croom and Tyree Jackson’s injury could provide an outlet for Jack Stoll to make the team as a tight end. The Eagles already have Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, and Richard Rodgers, so it’s a long shot.
List
Eagles vs. Patriots: 7 big takeaways from 35-0 preseason loss
Related
Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts sent to the hospital to be evaluated for a stomach infection
Watch: DeVonta Smith records his first catch in an Eagles uniform
Eagles vs. Patriots: Joe Flacco gets the start with Jalen Hurts out due to illness
Twitter reacts to Landon Dickerson rocking his Overalls with no shirt for pregame outfit
Eagles vs. Patriots: Live blog and scoring drive updates
Eagles trade rumors: Teams have started inquiring about the availability of LT Andre Dillard