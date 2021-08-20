Eagles fear TE Jason Croom suffered a season-ending knee injury

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles were already without Tyree Jackson for almost three months, and now according to Ian Rapoport, tight end Jason Croom will likely miss the entire 2021 NFL season with a knee injury.

Croom left Philadelphia’s preseason game against the Patriots after suffering a non-contact knee injury that required him to be carted off.

Croom and Tyree Jackson’s injury could provide an outlet for Jack Stoll to make the team as a tight end. The Eagles already have Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, and Richard Rodgers, so it’s a long shot.

