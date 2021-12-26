The Eagles could be without their leading rush for the rest of the regular season.

Per multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, the Eagles fear that running back Miles Sanders suffered a broken hand during Sunday’s win over the Giants. He’ll undergo more testing tomorrow.

If there’s a fracture, he could be out a few weeks. With two weeks left in the regular season, the Eagles may not have Sanders as they try to nail down an unlikely playoff berth.

Sanders has 754 rushing yards this season, in 12 games. The Eagles have developed a potent rushing attack. They generated 130 yards in the ground game on Sunday, the first time in more than two months that they had less than 175 rushing yards in a game.

The Eagles finish the season with games at Washington and at home against the Cowboys.

Eagles fear Miles Sanders has a fractured hand originally appeared on Pro Football Talk