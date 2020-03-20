Eagles use favorite trick to save cap space on Javon Hargrave’s deal

Howie Roseman and Jake Rosenberg have gone back to their old bag of tricks with the Javon Hargrave contract.

Earlier this week, I took an in-depth look at the contract but the numbers have since changed. The Eagles added a couple dummy years to the end of this three-year deal to spread out the salary cap hit.

So this is still a three-year, $39 million deal, according to a league source, but the cap hits per year during those three seasons will be minimized.

By doing this, the Eagles will save $1.56 million in cap space in each of the next three seasons but will be left with dead cap money after the contract is up.

About a year ago, my colleague Reuben Frank did a deep dive on these kinds of contracts and how Roseman was using them. But here's the gist: signing bonus money gets evenly spread across the length of the contract. So now, Hargrave's $11.75M bonus will be spread out over five years instead of three.

Since there's just $25.5 million guaranteed on the deal, the Eagles can still get out of the contract after two seasons but it would leave just over $7 million in dead space for 2022, saving just around $7 million in cap space.

But if Hargrave plays through the length of the three-year contract, the two dummy years (2023-24) void automatically if he's on the roster 23 days before the 2023 league year begins. Once the years void, it would leave $4.7M in dead money (two years worth of prorated signing bonus) in 2023, assuming there hasn't been an extension since then.

Hargrave's base salary in 2020 is $1 million and his base salary for 2021-22 is $12.75 million. He has a workout bonus of $250,000 all three seasons.

Here's an updated look at Hargrave's cap hits by season. In parenthesis are what his cap hits would have been if this was a normal three-year deal:

2020: $3.6 million ($5.17M)

2021: $15.35 million ($16.92M)

2022: $15.35 million ($16.92M)

2023: $4.7 million ($0)







